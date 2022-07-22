10 Best Chick Flicks on HBO Max Right Now

While we wonder why genres like buddy comedy only apply to male friendship, its female counterpart, chick flick, is a traditional genre in film classification. Traditionally, the genre refers to films that cater to a predominantly teen and particularly female demography, and many movies high in romance and sentiments fall under the umbrella category. While a genre is just a tag, we have a few films you should note if you are heading to a girls’ night in. You can watch all of these silly and feel-good ventures on HBO Max.

10. A Cinderella Story (2004)

While Mark Rosman’s romantic comedy movie ‘A Cinderella Story‘ notably did not impress the critics, it still manages to churn a gooey feel-good ambiance while it lasts. The retelling of the classic fairy tale revolves around Sam, whose stepmother and stepsisters exploit and torture her after her father’s death. She meets the charming savior, “Nomad,” online and strikes a with the guy. They decide to meet at the school dance, but can this modern Cinderella escape her gloomy fate? Following her stint at Disney, Hillary Duff delivers a graceful performance. If you want to return to your high school days, this is a cinematic journey you should hop on.

9. Ella Enchanted (2004)

Tommy O’Haver’s fantasy comedy movie ‘Ella Enchanted’ shines as Anne Hathaway delivers a charming performance in the central role. Ella lives in the mythical kingdom of Lamia, where her fairy godmother endows her with the gift of “obedience” during her birth. In turn, Ella stays mostly mum, even when her stepmother and stepsisters torment her. However, after she meets Char, an instant cup of romance begins to brew. While the result may come off as silly fun in Hollywood-esque fairyland, who wants to be always serious anyways? If you are looking for a fantastic take on the genre, here is the movie you can bank on.

8. Sex and the City (2008)

In his feature directorial debut, Michael Patrick King helmed the romantic comedy movie ‘Sex and the City.’ The movie continues the story of the vastly popular series of the same name, bringing together Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda, for another detour through New York City. Carrie plans to marry Mr. Big, but the main event goes sideways with the elaborate wedding planning and preparation. While some may be prone to compare the movie with its precursor series, it still packs a lot of drama if you meet the characters for the first time. The popular title is a quintessential girl-bonding movie that demands your watch.

7. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

In 1998, Nora Ephron revived the pairing of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in the romantic comedy-drama movie ‘You’ve Got Mail.’ The horrors of gentrification and big conglomerates eating up small businesses notwithstanding, the film is one of the first ones to elaborate on the idea of online dating. A bookstore chain owner meets the owner of a small book shop online, and they embark upon cheesy online dating. However, they remain unaware that they are rivals in real life. If you ever want a heated debate on a girls’ night out, this movie will spark it off.

6. Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Forest Whitaker helmed ‘Waiting to Exhale’ with a female-centric vision and a solid directorial impression. Adapting Terry McMillan’s eponymous bestselling novel for the screen with a brilliant cast ensemble and an equally dreamy score, this movie is a chick flick with an African American perspective. It portrays the intersecting and contrasting lives of four friends, Savannah, Robin, Bernadine, and Gloria.

While Savannah breaks up with her married lover, Bernadine’s husband plans to leave her for a white co-worker. On the other hand, Robin dumps her high-profile lover, and Gloria’s husband reveals he is gay. As the four women get some room to breathe, their lives turn for the better. With stellar acting and character-driven storytelling, the movie packs a lot of girl power.

5. The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (2005)

Ken Kwapis helmed the iconic chick flick ‘The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants,’ adapting the young adult novel by Ann Brashares for the millennial generation. The movie follows Bridget, Carmen, Lena, and Tibby, four lifelong friends who decide to pass around a pair of jeans when the time of departure comes. While life takes the friends in four different directions, the jeans stay with them till they reunite. You miss your old friends when they are far from you, and if the memories make you nostalgic, here is a film you should check out, along with the sequel.

4. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Journalist Nora Ephron, the writer of ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ proves herself to be a director who knows to portray heartfelt emotions on screen, as evident from the romantic dramedy ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’ The pairing of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, coupled with the use of dawn’s early light, creates a magical ambiance out of the dreary and the mundane. Inspired by the 1957 romantic movie ‘An Affair to Remember,’ the movie follows Sam, who loses his wife to cancer, and life comes to a standstill.

But when Sam’s son Jonah tells his story to a radio show, it moves women around the country who write to him. Inspired by the 1957 movie, Annie’s letter catches Sam’s attention, though their romance tale is not without hiccups. If you are looking for a comedy of errors full of obstacles in the way, you may borrow inspiration from this classic rom-com.

3. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

English director Sharon Maguire helmed the romance comedy movie ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary,’ adapting the vastly popular novel by Helen Fielding into a manageable runtime of 96 minutes. While the novel is a reinterpretation of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ the film firmly establishes Bridget Jones as an English cultural icon. The movie follows the titular character, who writes a diary confining her secret thoughts and accounting for her life.

While in her thirties, Bridget feels like a teenager all over again, with two men vying for her attention. While Renee Zellweger‘s performance in the central role deserves a special mention, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant also play their parts remarkably well to create a magical ambiance that would make you swoon.

2. Hairspray (2007)

Above all, Adam Shankman’s musical comedy ‘Hairspray’ is a glorious celebration of body positivity. The period piece takes the viewers to the neon-infused 1960s, chronicling the life of Tracy Turnblad. The aspiring dancer auditions for ‘The Corny Collins Show,’ and she bags a place in the show to her astonishment. With her eccentric choices in fashion and life, Tracy becomes the talk of the town, stealing the limelight. With a deliberately provocative stance, the movie becomes a carnival of inclusivity. ‘Hairspray’ is it if you are looking for a chick flick movie with upbeat energy.

1. When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Rob Reiner of ‘The Princess Bride‘ fame reared the comedy-drama film ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ with particular attention to characters. Watching the film evokes nostalgia as it chronicles a cross-country trip leaping over time. However, what makes the movie special is the chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in the central pairing. Harry and Sally graduate from the University of Chicago and share a ride to New York City. While their lives never collide, they keep meeting in comings and goings.

With its time jumps and endearing moments, the film questions whether a girl and a boy can be only friends. Although it can never successfully solve the central riddle, the movie has amassed a great fan following over the years. If you are looking for a film that would make you cry, laugh, and wonder at the urban existence, here is a movie you should follow.

