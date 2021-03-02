The ninth episode of TLC’s reality show, ‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2, has major developments, especially in Amy and Michael’s life. Tammy’s health is still delicate, and Jerry visits her to provide moral support. In case you missed the episode, you can read more about it in our detailed recap. But for now, let’s dive into the details of the upcoming season 2 episode 10 of ‘1000-lb Sisters.’

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 2 episode 10 is slated to premiere on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 10 pm ET on TLC. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing new episodes every Monday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream 1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

If you’re all geared up to watch the upcoming episode, you can simply tune in to TLC at the time and date mentioned above. In case you miss it or just prefer to watch it online, you can head to TLC’s official website to watch the episode. The third option is to access the show on live TV services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, where the show is available. You can alternatively purchase an episode for $2.99 or order an entire season for $15.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode called ‘Do or Die,’ we will see Tammy slowly recovering from the coronavirus. She will, however, still be struggling with persistent oxygen deprivation, and her weight will spiral. Chris will face his final weigh-in, and Amy will make a big decision about her future. Tammy will experience an emotional high in her love life, and the family will take matters into their own hands.

1000-lb Sisters Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

The 9th episode is called ‘Labor of Love.’ Tammy is concerned about Amy and the baby, who is underweight. Tammy is told that Amy has to get a C-section. After a few days, Amy and Michael get ready for the upcoming operation. Meanwhile, Chris focuses on losing weight and has begun to work out.

The big day finally arrives for Amy and Michael as they head to the hospital with the baby’s car seat and diaper bag. But their family cannot visit because of the pandemic. Amy wants Michael to be with her throughout the surgery. Jerry shows up to comfort Tammy, who is waiting nervously, and enquires about her diet. In the hospital, Amy is about to give birth, and she casually makes a joke about all of the layers of fat the doctors would have to surpass to get to the baby. But the surgery is successful, and Amy cannot believe her fate. The baby is then treated for low blood sugar. Nevertheless, he seems to be eating well.

Amy makes a motivational video for her fans to give them hope against any challenges people face during childbirth. The couple then has a video chat with Jerry and Tammy, who are excited for the baby. Michael and Amy reach home and then get settled. They call Tammy, who is sad about not meeting the newborn. She is also concerned about her diet and weight goals. Days later, we learn that Tammy is diagnosed with Covid-19.

Read More: Amy and Tammy Slaton’s Net Worth