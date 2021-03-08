In the first episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton had a collective weight of about 1000 pounds. As the show progressed, we became active followers of their journey as they tackled issues related to their bodies. As the second season comes to a close, fans are already hoping for another ten-episode-long inspirational and drama-packed season. If you’re looking for details about the same, here’s everything we know about ‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 3!

1000-lb Sisters Season 3 Release Date

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 2 released on January 4, 2021, on TLC and came to an end on March 8, 2021. The season comprises ten episodes with every episode having a runtime of less than 50 minutes. The second season witnessed an increase in viewership which is why a wide circle of fans are already in anticipation of its return.

With regards to the third season, TLC has not released any official update yet. The network has always been secretive or rather reserved about the future prospects of their shows. It has also been observed that TLC releases show renewal updates shortly before the new season of the concerned show premieres. On top of that, even Tammy and Amy themselves aren’t sure about their return on TV. Tammy Slaton had also seemingly responded to a fan on social media saying that she doesn’t know if she’ll be back on the show.

However, the statement was made with respect to her appearance in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ and had nothing to do with the show being renewed or canceled. Still, we can hope for another season because of its massive fan-following. Even on TikTok, Tammy Slaton is actively drawing in fans and is soon expected to hit a million followers. If TLC chooses to renew the show, fans will have to wait for a considerable period. If and when that happens, we can expect ‘1000-lb Sisters’ season 3 to release sometime in early 2022.

1000-lb Sisters Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The third season, if it gets renewed, will feature Tammy and Amy Slaton, two sisters who battle obesity as they chronicle their lives on the show. Amy is married to Michael Halterman, who might also star in the upcoming season. Apart from the regulars, Amy’s son Gage might gain a lot of focus. The fourth cast member is Jerry Sykes, Tammy’s boyfriend with whom she has a questionable relationship. He is also expected to return to the show. The popular reality series might additionally include other members of the sisters’ family. Chris Combs quickly amassed a lot of hype after his entry in season 2. He is expected to be a part of season 3 as well.

What can 1000-lb Sisters Season 3 be About?

Season 2 of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ is all about Tammy’s dietary issues and Amy’s pregnancy that thankfully came through without any harm. While Amy is looking to have a fresh start with Gage (born in November 2020), Tammy is still battling feelings of pointlessness and depression. She is happy to see her sister’s successful childbirth, but she also admits to feeling vulnerable about her current condition. Since her previous sit-in with Dr. Eric Smith, Tammy has gained 21 pounds.

The show primarily focuses on the sisters’ health and weight issues, and there’s no reason that season 3 would be any different. We can expect the upcoming part to focus upon the sisters, especially Tammy because fans are deeply invested in her life and the issues that she has been facing since the show’s inception. Now that she’s open about her trouble refraining from overeating, her family, along with her doctor, might take extra steps or even suggest newer methods that might help her case. Meanwhile, we are also curious about baby Gage, and the new season might feature his early years and how Amy is faring as a new mom.

