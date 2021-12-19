1883 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘1883‘ is out of the gates and on the road as the long and hard road to the North begins for James Dillard Dutton and his family. The prequel series has the task of balancing various storylines while detailing the backstory of the Dutton family and their Yellowstone Ranch. The first two episodes of the series spend a lot of time doing some world-building and introducing us to diverse characters. This group of travelers has a common goal, but the harmony between them is fragile.

The Duttons might find themselves wrapped in various conflicts and many hardships lie in wait for them. If you are already invested in the origins of the Dutton family’s saga, you must be curious to find out what lies on the road ahead for the Duttons and their companions. In that case, here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘1883’ episode 3!

1883 Episode 3 Release Date

‘1883’ episode 3 is slated for release on December 26, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The first season of the prequel series is expected to contain ten episodes with a runtime of 45-60 minutes each. New episodes of the series will land on the streaming service on a weekly basis.

The show’s first two episodes were released together on December 19, 2021. Subsequently, the first episode aired on Paramount Network on the same night at 9 pm ET. However, it is unlikely that the third episode will be broadcast on television in a similar fashion.

Where to Watch 1883 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘1883’ episode 3 by logging onto Paramount+. The new episode will become available to subscribers of the service from the date and time specified above. You can also watch the latest episode on Amazon Prime Video by subscribing to the Paramount+ add-on. Since the series is a Paramount+ Original, the third episode will not be available to stream outside of the platform.

1883 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘1883’ is called ‘River.’ It will follow up on the journey of the caravan led by Shea Brennan, of which James Dutton and his family are also a part. The cowboys are aware that they are stronger in numbers as many dangers lurk on their road towards the North. These threats could endanger the innocent lives in the caravan, and Shea, Thomas, and James will always have to be alert. The trio might formulate a plan for ensuring their safety. However, they might not see eye to eye on some decisions.

Moreover, the immigrants aren’t adept at traveling such terrains and could slow down the travel. Thus, the caravan is likely to set up camp near a river for a short period. However, tensions could run high within the camp for various reasons. Shea might have to take a strict approach to handle conflicts within the camp, creating further disharmony within the group of travelers. Ennis is likely to continue flirting with Elsa, and romantic sparks could begin to fly between the two.

