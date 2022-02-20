1883 Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The ninth episode of ‘1883‘ is a harrowing experience for the wagon campers as they are forced to face off against a group of Native Americans who mistake them for killers. While traveling through the trail, the group’s tracks get mixed with the horse thieves who killed the tribe’s family. As a result, the caravan comes under threat from the tribe. Moreover, Josef and Risa suffer some injuries and need immediate medical attention. Therefore, the group is caught in two minds about the road ahead.

The caravan tries to reach the nearest military post to save themselves from the Native Americans and get medical aid for Josef and Risa. On the other hand, James, Shea, and Thomas decide to deliver justice to the horse thieves and clear the group’s names. After an action-packed confrontation with the tribe, Elsa diffuses the situation. However, in the process, she suffers an injury that worries everyone about her fate. Nonetheless, the caravan’s journey continues, and we are sure viewers cannot wait to catch up with them! If you are wondering what’s in store for the Duttons and their companions, here’s everything we know about ‘1883’ episode 10!

1883 Finale Release Date

‘1883’ episode 10 will premiere on February 27, 2022, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The freshman season contains ten episodes which are 45-60 minutes in length each. The tenth episode will serve as the season finale of the first season.

Where to Watch 1883 Finale Online?

To watch ‘1883’ episode 10, subscribers can head to Paramount+. The penultimate episode will become available to users of the service from the date and time given above. You can also opt to stream the new episode on Amazon Prime Video by adding Paramount+ to your existing package. The series is an exclusive offering from Paramount+, and episodes of the show aren’t available on any other streaming services or VOD platforms.

1883 Finale Spoilers

The season 1 finale of ‘1883’ is titled ‘Hells Half Acre.’ In the tenth episode, we will see the caravan reaching the next stop in their journey. The group is on its way to a military camp as Josef and Risa desperately need medical care. However, with the duo’s condition worsening and time being wasted in the scuffle with the Native Americans, it will be difficult for the group to make the journey in time. Moreover, the group’s numbers have drastically reduced, making them vulnerable targets for bandits.

On the other hand, Elsa’s fate seems sealed as her wound is infected, and James has opted against getting her treatment. Only a miracle can save Elsa, and we will have to wait and see whether any such event materializes. The enthralling journey of the Duttons is presently set to conclude in Oregon. However, after the recent experiences, the family’s plan could drastically change and lead them to Montana, where they will ultimately lay the foundation of the Yellowstone Ranch.

