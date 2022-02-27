1883 Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883‘ is a Western drama TV series that serves as a prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ It chronicles the journey of the Dutton family from Texas to Montana, as they try to find a new life away from poverty and despair. On their expedition, they are guided by skilled cowboys and former soldiers Shea and Thomas. The two men lead the wagon carrying the Duttons and several other immigrants through the challenges of the Great Plains, as they all hope to arrive at the virgin frontier.

The show has won the hearts of both viewers and critics with its well-detailed narrative, along with elaborate visuals and dynamic characters. Moreover, it broke records after drawing 4.9 million viewers to the series premiere itself. The massive number of fans are therefore curious to find out when they can watch more of the Duttons and their allies. If you wish to know more too, here is everything we can tell you about ‘1883’ season 2.

1883 Season 2 Release Date

‘1883’ season 1 debuted on December 19, 2021, on Paramount+. On February 27, 2022, it concluded its run with a total of nine 45-66 minutes long episodes. Now, this is what we know so far about the second season.

There is a reason to celebrate for the fans of the show, as the network has officially ordered new episodes. However, their number is not specified yet, so we can say that the sophomore season may not be a traditional one and shall follow a different pattern. Citing the phenomenal impact of the first season in an official press release, Tanya Giles, the chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming stated, “The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+.”

Giles further added, “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of ‘Yellowstone’ further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.” Since the second season has been given a formal go-ahead by the makers, it shall likely commence production as soon as they decide upon a schedule in the coming months.

Based on that, as well as the availability of the cast and crew and favorable conditions in the filming sites, a suitable date shall be set for the show’s second outing. If everything goes as planned, fans can expect ‘1883’ season 2 to arrive sometime in Q3 2023.

1883 Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

In season 2, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are most likely to reprise the roles of James and Margaret, the heads of the Dutton family. Audie Rick is also expected to come back as their son John. The return of Marc Rissmann (Yosef), Sam Elliott (Shea), LaMonica Garrett (Thomas), and Gratiela Brancusi (Noemi) fully depends on the direction the narrative takes in the upcoming season. If it focuses on the year before the epilogue of the season 1 finale, these cast members shall most likely appear.

However, Isabel May as Elsa and Anna Fiamora as Risa will not be returning as their characters are dead. James Landry Hébert (Wade), Noah Le Gros (Colton), and Martin Sensmeier (Sam) will also not be returning as the story arcs of their characters are completed. In addition, new cast members might be seen essaying fresh characters to propel the storyline forward.

1883 Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 follows James Dutton as he arrives in Texas with his family and they join an expedition across the Great Plains to Montana, led by cowboys Shea and Thomas. Along the way, several immigrants join the caravan, and the group tackles several challenges like tornadoes, horse thieves, and harsh winters. Later, several members of the caravan die while trying to cross a dangerous river. This leads to a conflict of leadership between James and Shea. Meanwhile, romance blossoms between the Dutton daughter Elsa and cowboy Ennie, but it ends tragically when he gets killed by a bandit.

Afterward, Elsa bonds and falls deeply in love with a Comanche warrior called Sam but decides to part ways as her family needs her. Furthermore, Thomas falls in love with Noemi, a Romani widow, but he hesitates to accept her due to the forbidden nature of their relationship. Elsewhere, Shea grapples with his tragic past and tries to overcome his trauma to make sensible decisions for the group. Unfortunately, Elsa gets shot by an arrow by the Native Americans in a misunderstanding, and her wound gets infected as the group arrives at Fort Caspar.

As the season ends, James travels with Elsa to Paradise Valley where she peacefully passes away and is laid to rest. On the other hand, all immigrants except Risa and Josef refuse to settle in Montana and leave the caravan, only to be killed by horse thieves. A year after Elsa’s death, Thomas and Noemi travel to Oregon and settle, while Shea visits the beach and eventually shoots himself. Season 2 shall focus on the events that transpire in the year following Elsa’s death and explore how Shea and Thomas reach the events of the epilogue. Lastly, it shall expand upon the obstacles faced by the Duttons as they build the Yellowstone Ranch, and set the premise for ‘Yellowstone.’

