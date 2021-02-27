Volleyball has been the subject of several popular sports anime over the years. ‘2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team’ or ‘Nī Ten Yonsan Seiin Kōkō Danshi Barē-bu’ is one of the latest additions to that list. It revolves around childhood friends Kimichika Haijima and Yuni Kuroba, who reunite after several years due to the shared love for volleyball. The two of them eventually start playing together for their school, Seiin High. The series premiered on January 8, 2021, on the NoitaminA programming block. Here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 9 Release Date

‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ episode 9, titled ‘Invincible and Dark Horse,’ is set to release on March 5, 2021. David Production produced the series, with Yasuhiro Kimura serving as the director and Yōsuke Kuroda as the main writer. Music was provided by Yugo Kanno, while Yūichi Takahashi handled the character designs. Yama performed the opening theme track “Paralysis,” and Sōshi Sakiyama performed the ending theme track “Undulation.”

Where to Watch 2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Season 1 Online?

Episodes of ‘2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the same day of their airing in Japan. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions of the episodes are also available on Wakanim. In Japan, viewers can stream the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

2.43: Seiin High School Volleyball Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, the All Japan High School Volleyball Championship begins. While two other teams play, the Seiin team spots Fukuho players on the other side of the viewing balcony. Oda announces Seiin’s starting line-up for the upcoming match. Everyone, including Haijima, is stunned when Oda doesn’t mention his own name, showing that the Seiin captain has listened to Haijima’s advice. Before their match begins, the team’s coach speaks to Haijima, reminding the volleyball-mad boy that if he is demanding sacrifices from other players, he will have to put himself on the line, as well.

During the match against Ikeda Biz, Seiin loses the first set because of the certain novice mistakes that some of their players make. Noticing that Haijima is all but ready to shoulder the entire team’s weight by himself, Kuroba becomes passionate about leading his team to victory. Haijima listens to their coach’s advice and starts playing a defensive game, while Kuroba takes charge of the attack. With his forceful strikes, Kuroba decimates Ikeda Biz’s defenses, playing a pivotal role in Seiin’s eventual victory in the match. The episode ends as Seiin advances to the playoffs. In episode 9, Seiin and Fukuho might have their first competitive match against each other since Haijima joined the latter team.

