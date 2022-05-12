42 Days of Darkness Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on a true story, Netflix’s Chilean thriller series ‘42 Days of Darkness’ revolves around the disappearance of Verónica Montes, which astounds the community she lives in. Cecilia Montes, Verónica’s sister, teams up with lawyer Víctor Pizarro to get to the bottom of the mystery that revolves around the disappearance of the former’s sister. Their investigation leads the duo to startling revelations that affect the missing woman’s family. Directed by Gaspar Antillo and Claudia Huaiquimilla, the Spanish series originally released in May 2022.

Originally titled ‘42 Días en la Oscuridad,’ the series received favorable reviews from the critics and audiences alike, especially for the nuanced depiction of the real crime, performances, and engrossing narrative. Since the first season of the show ends with enough scope for a second installment, admirers of the show must be curious about its prospects. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

42 Days of Darkness Season 2 Release Date

‘42 Days of Darkness’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on May 11, 2022, on Netflix. The first season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 40-59 minutes each.

Regarding a second round, here’s what we know. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. However, the first season ends with one of the protagonists, Víctor Pizarro, deciding to leave for Santiago to possibly involve in a missing woman’s case. Such a detail indicates the possibility of a second season happening to follow an entirely different, likely true-crime, case. Even though the principal narrative of the first season concludes in the season finale, such a case inspiring a new narrative with Pizarro as the protagonist can be an option for the makers of the show to conceive a second season.

The ending of the first season gives enough scope for Netflix to envision an anthology format for the show. If the viewership numbers of the inaugural installment satisfy the streaming giant, a second season may get greenlit. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘42 Days of Darkness’ to release sometime in Q2 2023.

42 Days of Darkness Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of the first season includes Claudia Di Girolamo (Cecilia), Aline Küppenheim (Verónica), Pablo Macaya (Víctor Pizarro), Daniel Alcaíno (Mario Medina), Amparo Noguera (Nora), Néstor Cantillana (Braulio), and Gloria Münchmeyer (Berta). Julia Lübbert (Karen), Montserrat Lira (Emilia), Claudio Arredondo (Toledo), and Daniela Pino (Asenjo) are also part of the cast of season 1.

If the show gets renewed for a second season, following a different investigation based in Santiago, we can expect the return of Pablo Macaya as Víctor Pizarro. Amparo Noguera (Nora) and Néstor Cantillana (Braulio), who portrays the two friends of Pizarro, may return as well. We can expect fresh faces for portraying possibly new characters in the potential second season.

42 Days of Darkness Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with Pizarro’s attempts to prove that Mario had hired a killer to murder his wife Verónica. He tries his best to find a witness to testify for the same but fails. The lack of evidence weakens his case in court as Mario gets acquitted from the murder case while the other defendant gets convicted of robbery with homicide. Pizarro reconnects with his son and he decides to leave for Santiago, likely to assist a missing woman’s family, with him. Mario, Karen, and Emilia move to the house they lived with Verónica, next to Cecilia’s home.

If renewed, the second season may follow the missing woman’s case Pizarro reads about in the newspaper. Along with his son, he may arrive at the capital city of Chile to ensure that justice will prevail concerning the case. He may even consider seeking the help of Nora and Braulio to unravel the mystery. The potential second season may also offer a detailed look at the judicial and law enforcement systems of the country and the presence of the media around the investigation of the case and the families involved in the same.

