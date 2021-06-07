Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime. The story’s setting is a war between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. The San Magnolian civilians believe that both nations are fighting with automated drones. However, the reality is that their country has been using the disenfranchised Colorata community as pilots for their juggernaut drones. At the start of the anime, Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, is assigned as the handlers of the infamous Spearhead Unit and quickly learns the horrifying atrocities that her country has been committing against the Colorata people.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 10 Release Date

‘86’ episode 10, titled ‘Thank You,’ is set to release on June 13, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, The surviving 5 Spearhead members realize that all the Legion units have gathered to fight them. They hear Shourei’s voice calling out Shinei’s name. Raiden ignores Shinei’s orders and decides to help him by taking out the other Legion units around Shourei’s. Maneuvering through enemy fire, Shinei reaches his late brother’s unit but soon finds out he can’t destroy it with the weapons he has on his juggernaut.

Suddenly, the sky above the battlefield opens up with a rain of artillery fire. It is revealed that Lena disobeyed her orders and somehow gained entry into Republic’s artillery system. The bombardment destroys most of Legion’s unit. Meanwhile, Shourei’s unit grabs Shinei’s Juggernaut with liquid metal arms and throws it away. The force of his juggernaut’s impact against the ground makes Shinei lose his consciousness. As Shourei’s unit approaches Shin, Lena hits it with dud rounds, giving Shinei enough time to regain consciousness and destroy his opponent, finally putting his dead brother to rest.

It is revealed that Lena figured out that Shinei and Shourei were Annette’s neighbors during their childhood. She told Annette this and convinced her to help her save Shinei and his crew. After the battle, the survivors say goodbye to Lena, making her realize that they are leaving the Republic without her. In episode 10, the survivors might discover that the nation once known as the Empire of Giad still exists. The former Spearheads might find refuge there and try to adjust to civilian life.

