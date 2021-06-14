‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi. The story depicts that the Republic of San Magnolia citizens believe their country is fighting its war against the Empire of Giad with automated drones. What they don’t know is that the government is using the disenfranchised Colorata community as pilots for their Juggernaut drones. The story’s female protagonist, Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, joins the Spearhead Squadron as its handler and starts working closely with its battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 11 Release Date

‘86’ episode 11, titled ‘Here We Go,’ is set to release on June 20, 2021, in Japan. The episode, which will be the final one for the season, will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, the 5 survivors find their path blocked by a river. As they can’t take their Juggernaut units into the river, Shinei suggests that they should take a break from running. They realize that they are well into the former Empire’s territory. During their stay in a deserted imperial town, Raiden asks Shinei if their time in the Empire reminds him of his childhood, prompting Shinei to explain that his parents were from the Empire, but he was born in the Republic. Shinei senses that a former 86er that has been turned into a Black Sheep is crawling toward them. He finds the unit and destroys the core, freeing it from its suffering.

In the post-credits scene, Fido’s time with Shinei and the Spearhead is shown in a montage of videos it recorded. It is revealed that Fido is the same robot dog Shinei used to have as a child. The episode ends with the images of Fido burning, a little over 2 weeks after the survivors made it to the riverbank. In episode 11, Shinei and the crew might find their way to a settlement and discover that the nation once known as the Empire of Giad is still there but since has transformed into a federal republic. Shinei and others might find some peace there, even if it’s temporary. The reasons for Fido’s destruction might be revealed as well.

