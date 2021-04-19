Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime with military and romance elements. The story revolves around the long-running war between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. While officially, both nations are fighting the war with drones, in reality, San Magnolia has deployed members of the minority section of its population, the Colorata, to drive the Juggernaut drones. Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major, belonging to the majority Alba population, becomes the new handler of the Spearhead Squadron and starts collaborating with its battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 3 Release Date

‘86’ episode 3, titled ‘I Don’t Want to Die,’ is set to release on April 25, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, it’s May 22, Stellar Year 2148. Lena introduces herself to the Spearhead Unit as their new handler. A week passes without any incident. And then, on April 29, the Empire’s Legions come calling. Lena suggests the unit should deploy themselves at a certain position before learning that they are already out and at an advanced position. As the Spearhead clashes against a massive drone army of the Empire, Lena gets glimpses of what Shin is truly capable of. The battle ends with an overwhelming victory for the Spearhead and the subsequent retreat of the remaining forces of the Empire.

Later, Lena attends a class for the handler recruits. The professor gives the history of the conflict, blaming it solely on the Empire’s actions. He tells his students that the Republic now believes that the Legion has wiped out the Empire’s entire population four years earlier, and it will be two more years before the Legion drones shut down for good. However, when he claims that the Republic hasn’t lost a single citizen in this conflict, Lena intervenes and passionately speaks about 86ers, who are not even considered humans by the Alba population. Lena talks to Shin after finding certain discrepancies in the unit’s accounts, asking him to make full reports from now on.

The episode ends as Shin smiles, realizing that Lena is perhaps the first handler ever to be truly dedicated to her job. In episode 3, Lena might prove to the Spearhead Squadron how well she understands battlefield tactics. Shin might start making an effort to know their new handler. Lena might become disillusioned with Karlstahl after learning that he never took any step to ensure better treatment of the 86ers.

Read More: Best Mecha Anime of All Time