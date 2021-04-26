Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime. It is also teeming with the military, romance, and mystery elements. The story is set in a world where the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad have waged a long war against each other. Everyone thinks that both nations are fighting the war with drones, while in reality, San Magnolia is using the marginalized population, the Colorata, to operate the Juggernaut drones. As the anime begins, Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, assumes the position of the handler of the Spearhead Squadron and starts collaborating with its battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 4 Release Date

‘86’ episode 4, titled ‘Real Name,’ is set to release on May 2, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, the Spearhead Unit spends their off-day relaxing and enjoying themselves, knowing that these moments are fleeting for them. Lena continues to engage Spearhead members in conversations, much to the discomfort of some and surprise of others. Kureha becomes angry at what she presumes as a growing connection between Shin and Lena. On the other hand, Kale takes an active interest in their new handler and asks her why she cares so much about them. In response, Lena speaks about an 86er who saved her life. Her encounter with him shaped her view of the world.

After a short pause, Kale asks her if she is a virgin, as her views are idealistic and innocent. She goes on to advise Lena not to form any attachment with them and seek transfer to a different unit.

Lena acquires a classified up-to-date map for Shin and the Spearhead. She helps them with it during their next mission, but Kale gets trapped in the wetlands and is seemingly killed. When Lena tries to apologize to the others for not warning them about the wetlands on time, Theoto suddenly snaps at Lena, calling her a hypocrite. He states that she has never bothered to learn their names while she claims to see them as equal.

The episode ends as Lena’s mental health suddenly deteriorates because of this exchange. In episode 4, the Imperial Legion might try to take Kale’s body. Shin and Lena might grow close over their shared connection to Shin’s brother, who was also the person that saved Lena when she was a child.

