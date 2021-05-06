Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime show. It takes place in a world where the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad have waged a long war against each other. The common belief is that both nations are fighting the war with drones, but the reality is that San Magnolia is using members of the marginalized Colorata community to pilot their Juggernaut drones. As the anime begins, Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, assumes the position of the handler of the Spearhead Squadron and starts collaborating with its battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 5 Release Date

‘86’ episode 5, titled ‘I’m With You,’ is set to release on May 9, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, other members of Spearhead berate Theoto for his outburst, even though they largely agree with him. They think that Lena will transfer to another unit or stop being a handler altogether. As for Lena, she continues to struggle with her personal ideals and their real-world implementations. Both Annette and Karlstahl advise her not to worry about things beyond her control. Karlstahl particularly tells her that pursuing her perfect ideals in an imperfect world is just foolish. Realizing that she has her own prejudices, Lena reaches out to Shin and apologizes. She also requests him to tell the names of his comrades.

As they converse, Shin reveals that he has been continuing a tradition from his original unit in which the responsibility of preserving the names and memories of all slain members falls on the shoulders of the last surviving one. He then tells her that he has collected the names and memories of 561 comrades to date. Later, Shin connects Lena to other Spearhead members, to whom she apologizes. Although they accept her apology, they reiterate that they don’t think that she is their equal. As the episode ends, Lena learns that Shin is Shourei Nouzen’s brother.

In episode 5, Shin might learn what Shourei has meant for Lena, and two of them might form a connection as they share their memories of Shourei with each other. Lena might come to see Karlstahl for what he truly is, a man who is aware of the abysmal situation but unwilling to do anything to change it.

