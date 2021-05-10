Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime show. The story is set in a world where the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad have been in a war for several years. The civilians of San Magnolia believe that both sides use drones when in reality, their country’s government forces members of the marginalized Colorata community to pilot their Juggernaut drones. At the start of the story, Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, becomes the handler of the Spearhead Squadron and starts collaborating with its battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen. She soon learns even she doesn’t know much about what truly goes on the frontlines.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 6 Release Date

‘86’ episode 6, titled ‘Through to the End,’ is set to release on May 16, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Lena tells Shinei how his older brother Shourei saved her from a Legion drone when she was a child. Clearly, the meeting has left a deep and positive impression on her. Shinei tells her that his family came to the Republic from the Empire before the war began, and at one point, lived in District 1 of the capital. He encourages Lena to attend the Revolution Festival. Suddenly, Shinei claims an attack is coming and urges Lena to cut off their Para-RAID link. Although no command has been issued on her end, Lena believes him but resolutely says that she will maintain the link. But the link is overflown with phantom voices, including that of Kaie. Traumatized, Lena screams out, and Shinei cuts off the link.

Later, he explains that he nearly died during one of his previous battles. After he recovered, he found out that he could hear the voices of dead soldiers. Shinei goes on to reveal the truths about Legion and why he thinks the Republic will ultimately lose. Their enemy functions like a living organism, and its brain, which is supposed to stop working in 2 years, can always be replaced. He also reveals that the Legion has Black Sheep and Shepherd, drones with human brains at their cores rather than central processors.

After learning all this, Lena vows to help Shinei survive the war. In the post-credits scene, Shinei removes his scarf in front of a mirror to reveal a scar around his neck, received apparently from Shourei. In episode 6, Lena might attend the Revolution Festival, and she and Shinei might make plans to do that together in the future. The number of the Spearhead Squadron will likely further decrease in the upcoming episode.

