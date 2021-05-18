Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime. It revolves around a conflict between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. The citizens of San Magnolia believe that both sides use drones in the war. In reality, their country forces the marginalized Colorata community to fight their war for them. The anime’s female protagonist, Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, serves as the handler for the Spearhead Squadron and collaborates with its battlefield leader, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen, to keep the people under their command safe.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 7 Release Date

‘86’ episode 7, titled ‘Will You Remember Me?’, is set to release on May 23, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, on December 17, Stellar Year 2144, Shinei finds the decapitated body of his brother. It is later revealed that Shinei continues to search for Shourei’s head even today. The Legion has rapidly started to adapt to the Spearhead’s tactics. During one of the sorties, Lecca kills herself, fearing that her brain will be taken by the Legion, while Shinei kills a mortally wounded Daiya. Just as he fires the bullet, Shinei hears his brother’s voice.

Meanwhile, Lena has a subdued celebration of her birthday with Annette. She learns from the other woman that if Para-RAID has some kind of effect on the mind of an 86er, their head would be dissected for further information. And if the person is a handler, they would be forced to go through an examination before receiving transfer orders. She tries but fails to convince Carlstahl to deploy additional troops to support the Spearheads. He doesn’t even allow them to receive replacements for the members they have lost before sending them to their next mission. As the episode ends, Lena starts dealing with her growing feelings for Shinei.

In episode 7, Anju might finally allow herself to grieve for Daiya. Shinei and Lena might make plans to visit Revolution Festival together. Spearheads might lose more members during a bombardment.

