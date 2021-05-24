Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime. The story takes place in a world ravaged by a war between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. The citizens of San Magnolia believe that both sides use drones in battle, which keeps the number of casualties to zero. In reality, San Magnolia uses members of the marginalized Colorata community to pilot their Juggernaut drones. Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, begins her tenure as the handler of the infamous Spearhead Squadron and starts collaborating with the unit’s battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen, hoping to keep the soldiers under them alive.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 8 Release Date

‘86’ episode 8, titled ‘Let’s Go,’ is set to release on May 30, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, as the Revolution Festival fast approaches, Lena sends a crate full of fireworks along with other supplies to the Spearheads. She promises the unit that she will ensure that they will get reinforcement as soon as possible, but it appears that Shinei and Raiden are reluctant to tell her something. Anju reveals to Kurena that she grew her hair to hide the tattoo of the phrase “whore’s daughter” on her back. When she met Daiya for the first time, he asks her if she was growing the hair because it was pretty, despite knowing her real reasons.

Carlstahl tells Lena that he has already informed the respective departments about Lena’s request for resupply and processor replacement for Spearheads. Happy that her unit will soon have what they desperately need, Lena attends the Revolution Festival, albeit in a black dress. Meanwhile, while watching the fireworks, Anju lets herself grieve. Shinei asks Lena to remember him and his comrades.

The next Legion attack proves to be devastating on Spearheads. They lose several members, and the rest of them agree to tell Lena the truth. San Magnolia doesn’t intend to let any of the 86ers leave the war alive. If they survive for years, they are inevitably sent to the Spearheads, who don’t get reinforcement until all of its members are killed. When Lena asks why the 86ers are still fighting for the Republic if they know about this, Raiden tells her that it’s because of the kindness they have received from certain Albas.

The episode ends as a new Legion drone obliterates a different Juggernaut unit. In episode 8, Lena will likely continue to struggle to keep her sanity, especially due to new revelations. She might have become disillusioned about Carlstahl, realizing that he has let the horrible system continue despite knowing its terrible cost.

