Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime. The Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad have waged a long war against each other. The citizens of San Magnolia believe that both armies use drones in the battles. In reality, their country forces the disenfranchised Colorata community to pilot their Juggernaut drones. Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, begins her tenure as the handler of the infamous Spearhead Squadron and meets the unit’s battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen. As she devotes herself to the desperate attempt to save the soldiers serving under her, Lena learns about all the other horrifying things her country has done.

The anime is named after the 86th Ward, where internment camps for the Colorata are located. It premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Episode 9 Release Date

‘86’ episode 9, titled ‘Goodbye,’ is set to release on June 6, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Hitorie sang the opening theme, “3-pun 29-byou,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki performed the ending theme, “Avid.” Season 1 is a split-cour anime. Part 1 of the inaugural season will have 11 episodes in total.

Where to Stream 86 Season 1 Online?

‘86’ season 1 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Shinei reveals to Raiden that Shourei is the shepherd of the current Legion attack, and his brother is coming for him. Raiden promises to stay by his side till the end. Frantically trying to find a way to save the Spearheads, Lena asks Annette for help. In response, Annette lashes out at her, finally telling Lena the truth about herself and her family. After the war began and the 86ers were disenfranchised, she forced her father not to take in the children of their neighbors, one of whom was her friend because she was bullied at school. She also tells Lena that her father created the para-RAID technology by conducting experiments on the 86ers, most of whom were children.

Annette reveals that her father didn’t die in an accident as it was reported. He killed himself because of the overwhelming guilt for his actions. Annette then severs all ties with Lena, compelling the latter to reach out once more to Karlstahl, who refuses to help and reveals his own disillusionment with the republic. During what looks like will be their last communication with each other, Lena realizes that Shinei is going after his brother. Shinei tells her to leave the country by the opening that Spearheads create by destroying Shourei’s unit.

The episode ends as Shourei leads his forces towards the approaching Spearheads, intending to make Shinei part of the Legion. In episode 9, Shinei and Shourei might finally confront each other after all these years. Despite what Shinei told her, Lena will likely continue her efforts to help the Spearheads.

Read More: Best Mecha Anime of All Time