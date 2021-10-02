86 Season 2 Episode 1: What to Expect?

‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction TV anime based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabi. The story is set in a world ravaged by the war between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. The civilians of San Magnolia believe that both sides use automated drones for the battles. They don’t know that their government uses the disenfranchised Colorata community as pilots for their Juggernaut drones. One of the anime’s protagonists is Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population. She becomes the handler of the notorious Spearhead Squadron and starts working closely with its battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen. The first season or first cour of the anime originally aired from April 11, 2021, to June 20, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the season 2 premiere.

86 Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘86’ season 2 episode 1, titled ‘Welcome,’ is set to premiere on October 3, 2021. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, and CTV. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime along with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the primary director and Toshiya Oono as the primary scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto composed the music, whereas Tetsuya Kawakami designed the character and served as the chief animation director. Amazrashi performed season 2’s opening theme track, “Kyokaisen” and Regal Lily performed the ending theme track, “Alchemilla.”

Where to Stream 86 Season 2 Online?

‘86’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Crunchyroll and VRV. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can catch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

86 Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, the five surviving members of the Spearhead Squadron take on a Legion unit, losing almost all but one of their Juggernaut drones. Even Fido is too damaged to continue on the journey with them. Shinei says his final goodbye to his machine friend before he and his comrades move on. When it starts raining, they take shelter at a nearby cave. Later, they find their way into a deserted town, where they visit a school. The younger ones have never been to a school in their lives, and five survivors start to pretend that they are actually attending a class before continuing their journey.

Knowing that there is a Legion Unit up ahead that they will not be able to avoid, Shinei goes to face them alone, hoping that he will buy his team enough time for escape. However, Raiden, Anju, Kurena, and Theo have no desire to be saved at the expense of Shinei’s lives. They all seemingly die in the ensuing skirmish. Meanwhile, Lena visits the Spearhead base and finds the note and the cat they left for her.

In the post-credits scene, Shinei’s older brother, Shourei, appears before him. Shourei extends his hand, and a younger Shinei takes it. It is heavily implied that the Legion Unit has taken Shinei’s decapitated head.

In season 2 episode 1, Lena might continue to serve as the handler to the new members of Spearhead. Shinei and his comrades aren’t probably dead and travel to the remnants of the nation formerly known as the Empire of Giad.

