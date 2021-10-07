86 Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ’86’ or ‘Eighty Six’ is a science fiction military mecha TV anime. The show centers upon an ongoing war between the Empire of Giad and the Republic of San Magnolia. With the right propaganda, the citizens of the latter are led to believe that the military struggle is without casualties and is merely a showdown of technologically advanced automated drones. However, the innocent civilians are unaware that the government uses members of the Colorata minority community as pilots.

When major Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, an Alba, becomes the leader of one of the notorious squadron, she is shocked beyond imagination by the horrors of the war and the cruel discrimination that Colorata has to face. The first season of the anime premiered from April 11, 2021, to June 20, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

86 Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

’86’ season 2 episode 2, titled ‘It’s Too Late,’ is slated to premiere on October 10, 2021. Networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, and CTV will broadcast the latest episode at various times. The series is animated by Studio A-1, which has collaborated with Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits for the ambitious project. Toshimasa Ishii has helmed the directorial team while Nobuhiro Nakayama has served as the producer.

The writing staff is led by Toshiya Oono, and the responsibility of designing the characters is shouldered by Tetsuya Kawakami. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto have collaborated to compose the music. The opening theme track, “Kyokaisen,” is performed by Amazrashi, whereas the ending theme track is sung by “Alchemilla.”

Where to Stream 86 Season 2 Online?

’86’ season 2 is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. If you live in Southeast Asia, then your best bet will be Bilibili and iQIYI.

86 Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 1, Lena is unfortunately put in charge of an average 86 unit and is left with no option but to come to terms with her sudden demotion. Shin and his friends are still nowhere to be found, and it has been several weeks since they were last seen alive. Meanwhile, Lena decides to use her influence to procure additional benefits for her troops. She also manages to organize a small team of loyal officers. Shin, who has been captured by the Federacy of Giad, meets the provincial President, Ernst Zimerman, who informs him that he and his friends will be treated as guests in the newly-formed nation.

The kindness he receives is unexpected for Shin, but he is even granted the citizenship of the Federacy after spending a month in isolation. He then lives in his own home with his friends, where they also get to meet a young girl named Frederica Rosenfort, unaware that she is the Empress of the former Giad Empire. In episode 2, Lena, who has organized a cadre of loyal soldiers, will plan to take concrete action to find out Shin’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, the protagonist will be busy adjusting to his new surroundings in the Federacy of Giad, which itself is going through great socio-political upheaval.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime