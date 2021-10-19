86 Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the light novel series of the same name written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabii, ’86′ or ‘Eighty-Six’ is a science fiction mecha TV anime. The show centers upon the years-long military confrontation and war between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. While the government of the former claims that the war is bloodless and is merely a showdown between drones of two technologically advanced political powers, the truth is much bitter. The Republic is a racist nation that discriminates against its Colarata minority and uses them as pilots of their so-called autonomous drones.

When Vladilena Milizé, an Alba majority, becomes the handler of the Spearhead squadron, her life takes an unexpected turn. The first season of the science fiction military anime premiered from April 11, 2021, to June 20, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

86 Season 2 Episode 4, titled ‘Welcome Back,’ is slated to premiere in Japan on October 24, 2021. It will air at different times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, and CTV. The show is developed by the collaborative efforts of Studio A-1, Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits. Toshimasa Ishii has helmed the directorial team while Nobuhiro Nakayama has served as the producer.

The characters are designed by Tetsuya Kawakami, and the writing staff is led by Toshiya Oono. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto have come together to compose the series music. Amazrashi sang the opening theme, “Kyokaisen,” and Regal Lily performed the ending theme track, “Alchemilla.”

Where to Stream 86 Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed ’86’ season 2 or part 2 for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription to the platform can head here to watch the latest episodes in original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The anime is also accessible on VRV. In Southeast Asia, fans can watch the show on Bilibili and iQIYI.

86 Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Shin and his friends, who had decided to fulfill Ernst’s wishes and enrolled in the Special Officer’s Training School, not only keep their word, but thanks to their military experience, they easily manage to clear the exam. Then they start working under Lt. Colonel Grethe Wenzel in the Nordlicht Squadron. They later visit a region recently captured by the Federacy, where they find their destroyed Juggernauts.

Grethe informs them that a memorial honoring the memory of everyone Shin can remember been erected there. Furthermore, Fido’s wreckage is also not only recovered but with its core intact, the entire body is constructed again. Shin then pilots the Reginleif mechs to help the Federacy forces and also reunites with Eugene. He had become friends with him before signing up, but the protagonist was not ready for the shock that would soon follow.

During a Legion attack, Eugene, unfortunately, gets seriously injured, and the responsibility to end his misery ultimately falls on Shin. While he has barely recovered from the shock, he learns that another Legion attack is likely to happen soon. In episode 4, Shin may have to come to terms with the death of people he considers very close to him. The next legion attack will be just as devastating as the previous one.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime