86 Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date and Spoilers

’86′ or ‘Eighty-Six’ is a science fiction mecha TV anime that centers upon the military struggle between the Empire of Giad and the Republic of San Magnolia. While the latter claims that it is as advanced as the former and uses pilotless drones to fight an advanced war with no casualties. However, the Republic is using propaganda to hide its cruel treatment of the Colarata minority, which are used as drivers of these so-called pilotless drones.

Vladilena Milizé, an Alba majority, is horrified to learn the atrocities that her people are putting minorities through and tries to do everything in her power to make amends for it. The anime first premiered on April 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

86 Season 2 Episode 5, titled ‘Even So,’ is all set to release in Japan on October 31, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, and CTV at different times. Studio A-1, Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits have come together to develop the exciting anime with Toshimasa Ishii helming the directorial team and Nobuhiro Nakayama serving as the producer.

Tetsuya Kawakami has handled the character design while Toshiya Oono oversaw the scripts. Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto have collaborated to compose the series’ music. Amazrashi performed the opening theme track, “Kyokaisen,” and Regal Lily sang the ending theme song, “Alchemilla.”

Where to Stream 86 Season 2 Online?

’86’ season 2 or part 2 has been licensed for streaming on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The latest episodes of the military anime are also accessible on VRV. Fans from Asia can check for the series on Bilibili and iQIYI.

86 Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, the Federacy waits with bated breaths for the oncoming attack by the Legion that has been estimated to be extremely devastating. Shin and Nordlicht Squadron finally reunite while Grethe informs about the oncoming Legion attack predicted by the Federacy analysts. When Frederica gets the chance to meet and have a conversation with Shin, she does not forget to remind him about Kiriya and also mentions that he is a distant relative of him.

She describes that the domestic rebellion against the royal family leads to a brutal and violent struggle. The personal guards were the only line of defense of these people against the mob who were baying for blood. However, the stress of the constant fighting and psychological pressure eventually affected them. Kiriya was one of those guards, and as soon as he learned that Frederica was not alive anymore, he decided not to resist anymore and gave himself up to the Legion.

However, the news of her death was not real, as Ernst had orchestrated the whole thing after capturing her. Meanwhile, in Republic, Lena’s unit has already suffered huge losses, but they are still preparing for the oncoming attacks. In episode 5, once the Legion attacks Federacy, Shin and his allies will suffer huge losses. However, the protagonist will look for Kiriya as soon as he gets the chance.

