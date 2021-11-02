86 Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on a light novel series of the same name written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabii,’ 86′ or ‘Eighty-Six’ is a mecha science fiction TV anime. The series centers upon the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad, who have been fighting each other for years. While the government of the former claims that it now has access to autonomous drones, in reality, it uses its Clorata minority to fight the violent war.

When Vladilena Milizé, an Alba majority, becomes the Handler of the Spearhead Squadron, her perception of the brutal military struggle changes forever, and she starts to push for better treatment of the oppressed minority. The anime first premiered on April 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

’86’ Season 2 Episode 6, titled ‘I Won’t Forget,’ is all set to premiere in Japan on November 7, 2021. It will air at different times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, and CTV. The series is developed by the collaborative efforts of Studio A-1, Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits, with Toshimasa Ishii serving as the director and Nobuhiro Nakayama as the producer.

Toshiya Oono leads the writing staff, and Tetsuya Kawakami handles the character design. The music for the mecha anime is composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto. Amazrashi sang the opening theme song, “Kyokaisen,” and Regal Lily performed the ending theme track, “Alchemilla.”

Where to Stream 86 Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll has’ 86′ season 2 or part 2 in its catalog. People with a subscription can head here to watch all the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. VRV also has the anime in its catalog. In Asia, one can watch the latest episodes on Bilibili and iQIYI.

86 Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, when the Legion attacks Federacy, Republic, and other allied nations with all its might, it puts all its enemies in crisis. Federacy crumbles easily under pressure and is only saved by the Nordlicht squadron that pushes back with a very successful counterattack. Meanwhile, the Federacy manage to stabilize themselves.

On the front line, Shin does an incredible job by taking down countless enemy units, but the bloodlust in his eyes seems ominous. Frederica, who has visions of the destruction of the Republic, is shocked to see him in that state and is pushed to think of the possibility that he may also end up like Kiri. When she later meets him, she warns him about Kiri’s fall into madness.

She also tells Shin about the horrible condition of the Republic as the duo is forced to consider the horrifying possibility that Kiri will soon wreak havoc in their base. Meanwhile, in the Republic of San Magnolia, Lean’s uncle prepares to stop the Legion forces until the 86s can come to arrive and take them on. In episode 6, while the Legion dominates the Republic’s first line of defense, Lena will prepare her forced to fight back.

