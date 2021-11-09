86 Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date and Spoilers

’86′ or ‘Eighty-Six’ is a science fiction mecha TV anime that is based on a light novel series of the same name written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabii. The show revolves around the military conflicts between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. The propaganda of the former tells its citizens that the ongoing military confrontation is bloodless and as both sides use pilotless drones.

However, the racist Alba majority takes most of the decisions in the Republic, and they use the oppressed Colrata minority as pilots of their so-called autonomous drones. When Vladilena Milizé becomes the handler of the Spearhead Squadron, she begins to see the cost of war and its horrific aftermath. The series first released on April 11, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

86 Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

’86’ Season 2 Episode 7, titled ‘The Truth is,’ is all set to premiere in Japan on November 21, 2021. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, ytv, and CTV. Studio A-1, Aniplex, Kadokawa, and Bandai Spirits, with Toshimasa Ishii, have collaborated to develop the series with Nobuhiro Nakayama serving as the producer and Toshimasa Ishii helming the directorial team.

The characters are designed by Tetsuya Kawakami while Toshiya Oono leads the writing staff. Amazrashi performed the opening theme track, “Kyokaisen,” and Regal Lily sang the ending theme song, “Alchemilla.”

Where to Stream 86 Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed Crunchyroll has ’86′ season 2 or part 2 for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. Bilibili and iQIYI have the mecha anime in their catalog.

86 Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, after the Legion carries out a brutal attack on the Republic, Lena takes matters into her own hands to confront the invaders. Meanwhile, Shin, Frederica, and their friends barely survive the brutal bombardment. It is soon revealed that the Legion has managed to inflict significant damage on the Federacy using a massive railgun. While it is eventually stopped, the analysts believe that the railgun can turn the entire military struggle on its head as it can move into a range of allied capital cities. Although Shin and his friends have no objection to their next assignment, Grethe protests against the military since it is a suicide mission and their chances of returning are almost negligible.

However, that does not scare them in the slightest as they believe in fighting to the end instead of running away from the battlefield like Republic. Meanwhile, the Legion invasion of the Republic turns out to be horrific for the latter as the last scenes of the episode show the capital in ruins. In episode 7, the show is expected to shed more light on the aftermath of Legion’s brutal intervention of the Republic. Meanwhile, Shin and his friends will embark on their suicidal mission with their lives on the line.

Read More: Best Science Fiction Anime