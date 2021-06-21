Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, ‘86’ or ‘Eiti Shikkusu’ is a mecha science fiction anime. The story revolves around a war between the Republic of San Magnolia and the Empire of Giad. The San Magnolians believe that both their country and the enemy are fighting with mechanized drones, which has kept the number of casualties of war at zero. However, the truth is something completely different. The republic forces members of the disenfranchised Colorata community to pilot its Juggernaut drones. At the start of season 1, Vladilena “Lena” Mirizé, a San Mangolian major belonging to the majority Alba population, assumes the position of the handler of the Spearhead Squadron and begins collaborating with its battlefield commander, Shinei “The Undertaker” Nouzen.

The anime derives its name from the 86th District, the location for the internment camp for the Colorata community. As a result, the community members are also referred to as the 86ers. Following its premiere, the anime has received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising the show for its animation, complex characterization, and plot, which addresses issues like xenophobia, racial disenfranchisement, and children in the military. If you are wondering when the next season of ‘86’ will come out, we got you covered.

86 Season 2 Release Date

‘86’ season 1 premiered on April 11, 2021, and aired 11 episodes before concluding on June 20, 2021. It was originally supposed to come out in 2020, but the release was postponed until spring 2021 because of the Covid-19 situation. Studio A-1 Pictures developed the anime in collaboration with Aniplex, Kadokawa, Bandai Spirits, and Studio Shirogumi. Nobuhiro Nakayama produced the series, with Toshimasa Ishii helming the directorial team and Toshiya Oono leading the writing staff. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Even before the show premiered, an announcement was made revealing that ‘86’ was a split-cour anime. This was confirmed in June 2021. The 11 episodes that have aired to date make up the first cour. A special edition episode, titled ‘The Poppies Bloom Red on the Battlefield’ or ‘Senya ni Akaku Hinageshi no Saku,’ is set to release on June 27, 2021. Any official announcement about the airing of cour 2 will likely be made after the special edition episode broadcasts.

In the past, the second cour of anime shows have been packaged either as part 2 of a particular season or an independent season altogether. For convenience, we will regard 86 season 1 cour 2 as the second season of the show. According to iQIYI, the streaming site through which the Taiwanese distributor Muse Communication aired ‘86’ in certain sections of Asia, the anime has 23 episodes in total. So, season 2 most likely comprises the other 12 episodes.

Shirabi, the illustrator of the original light novel series, reportedly revealed in a since-deleted tweet that season 2 is coming out in October 2021. While this can’t now be substantiated, it does fit the precedence set by some other split-cour anime shows like ‘Moriarty the Patriot,’ ‘Tokyo Ghoul’, and ‘Re:Zero’ (season 2), all of which began airing its second cour after a 3-month-long break. Considering all this, ‘86’ season 2 is most likely to come out in fall 2021.

86 Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In episode 11, the five surviving members of the Spearhead Squadron face against a Legion unit. In the ensuing battle, all except one of their Juggernaut drones are damaged to such a severe degree that they are forced to leave them behind. Even Fido suffers the same fate, explaining the events of the previous episode. Later, Shinei takes the remaining Juggernaut drone to engage another Legion unit, hoping that he will buy others enough time to escape. However, Raiden, Anju, Kurena, and Theo join him in the skirmish and are seemingly killed. In the post-credits scene, a young Shinei meets Shourei in an apparent dream before his death and leaves with him. The last shot shows Shinei’s decapitated body.

Meanwhile, Lena meets Lev at the Spearhead base. The cat that lives there leads her to the drawer where the Spearheads have left a note for her, requesting her to adopt the cat. There is also a photograph of the Spearheads from when they were all alive. Becoming both emotional and inspired, Lena decides to continue fighting for the 86ers as a handler.

The special episode will likely reveal what actually has happened to Shinei and other survivors, whether what we see in episode 11 is real or not. We might also learn about the origin of the voice of the Shepherd that cries out for a princess. If the crew is alive, they will probably make it to the Federal Republic of Giad, the nation that was used to be an empire until its Imperial family was deposed. Shinei and the others might find temporary peace there before they join Giad’s efforts to destroy the railgun unit of the Legion known as Morpho. At some point in the season, Lena and Shinei will probably meet each other in person for the first time.

