‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 returned this week with a brand new episode delineating Owen’s health issues which have now given way to a chronic state of depression that’s taking over the man. T.K. and the others try to help him out and motivate him to go through with his surgery. If you haven’t seen the latest episode, you can take a look at the recap. If you want to find out what’s next, here is a short preview for the upcoming ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 11!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 11 is slated to release on May 3, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. New episodes release on a weekly basis, with every episode having a runtime of 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

TV buffs can watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 11 as and when it airs on Fox with respect to the timeslot mentioned above. If not, you can stream the episode on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app, provided you have a valid cable provider login. You can additionally access the show live on FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. Hulu users can watch the show here sometime after it has finished airing on the original network. You can even rent or purchase the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode 11 is called ‘Slow Burn,’ where Owen will finally go through with his surgery. But the aftermath will need him to take some time off his duties in order to fully recover. He will then develop an interest in looking for a serial arsonist, which seems quite unusual and edgy for someone like Owen. In the meantime, T.K. and Carlos will move one step ahead in their relationship as T.K. can finally catch a breath now that his father is recovering. Marjan will lose someone during one of her missions, which will intensely affect her. She might finally know what it’s like to work in such proximity with death.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 10 is called ‘A Little Help From My Friends,’ where firefighter T.K. Strand and police officer Carlos Reyes move in together. Owen has his cancer surgery scheduled in the near future, and T.K. is heavily concerned about him. He doesn’t even accept his son’s dinner invitation and takes in Mateo Chavez, whose apartment had shot up in flames. Owen later cancels his surgery which might be a sign that he is depressed. The team holds an intervention for him, and T.K. is sure that his father hides his pain behind the smile he constantly puts on.

Owen swears that he will reschedule his operation. Grace decides to walk around without anybody’s help, not even Judd’s. But during a trip to the grocery store, she drops her keys, and as she bends to pick them up, her body reacts. After six hours, she calls paramedic captain Tommy Vega who gives her medication and drops her home. Her husband still has no idea about her exhausting day, but when he gets home, she begins to understand the gravity of the situation and decides to let him help her.

Read More: Shows like 9-1-1