‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 11 aired on television this week, and things have started to look better for Owen, who has survived his operation. However, he learns that he needs to rest for a couple of weeks before heading back to work, much to his disappointment. But when duty calls, it is hard to turn a blind eye to it. To know what happens to Owen as he tackles his latest mission, you can update yourself through the recap section. Now, let us check out the details for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 12!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 12 is slated to premiere on May 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. New episodes drop on the channel every Monday, with each episode having a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12 Online?

You can switch on your TV sets and watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 12 on Fox as and when it airs at the timeslot mentioned above. Alternatively, you can head to Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app to watch the newest episode using a valid cable provider login. It is also possible to access the show live on websites like FuboTV, YouTube TV, or Direct TV. Hulu subscribers can access the show here sometime after it has finished airing on the Fox channel. Fans can even rent or purchase the episodes on-demand through iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

As Owen becomes the latest victim of the mysterious arsonist, the upcoming episode 12, titled ‘The Big Heat,’ will delineate the events after the recent fire that has put Owen’s life in danger. But in the eyes of the public and the law, he will become the prime suspect. Going by the last sentence, we assume that he probably will make it out on time, although it is hard to tell if he’ll be okay.

Furthermore, his presence in the building during the time it caught fire will persuade everyone to think he is the arsonist. Moving on, T.K. and Carlos will land themselves in a fiery situation, and Tommy will receive a huge surprise. It seems as if the upcoming episode is set to be highly revelatory for all the main characters. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 11, titled ‘Slow Burn,’ begins as Carlos’ father, Sheriff Gabriel, guides his team to capture a dangerous fugitive, who happens to be Owen Strand. Then we are taken to the week before, where Owen has successfully been operated upon. But his recovery time is estimated to last for a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, Judd and the 126 tend to a young couple trapped inside a truck dangling off somewhere high. One of them dies.

Marjan and Judd are greatly affected by the incident. The accident’s survivor, McKenna, snaps at internet sensation Marjan for apparently being cold to a fan. Judd visits his long-time nemesis Billy Tyson, whose cancer has re-entered his body after a Covid-19 diagnosis. Owen then hears about an emergency around the corner, and without any second thought, he dashes into a burning building. The person responsible for the accident is an arsonist.

Owen befriends the assigned arson specialist investigator, who turns down his offer to look into other fire accident sites. However, Owen seems to have detected a pattern in electrical buildings catching fire. McKenna attempts to take her life but is saved by Marjan at the right time. Owen visits one of the sites previously affected and finds the evidence that he needs. But he fails to get out as someone attacks him from the back, followed by the building catching fire.

