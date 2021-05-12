‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 returned with what might have been one of its most interesting episodes delivered so far! In episode 12, Strand is brought into custody after Tyson rescues him from a fire incident at a building. Unfortunately, Tyson also manipulates the 126 into holding Strand as the prime suspect for all the fire disasters caused. To know what happens next, you can head to the recap section, where all the details have been comprehensively laid out. You can also take a look at the particulars for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 13!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 13 is slated to release on May 17, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. New episodes drop on the channel every Monday, with each episode having a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13 Online?

If you have a cable TV at home, you can tune in to Fox at the aforementioned timeslot and watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 13. If you miss its original broadcast, you can visit Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app to watch it using your valid cable provider login details. If you want to stream it live online or watch the episodes later, you can check out cable-free platforms like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. Hulu users can access the show here shortly after it premieres on the Fox channel. It is also possible to rent or purchase the episodes on-demand through iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 Episode 13 is titled ‘One Day.’ Tommy will be devastated after seeing her husband Charles dead, and the next episode will delineate her grief as well as her efforts to keep herself from falling apart. Owen will be there to support her. Even if it turns out to be her saddest episode ever, it ironically might also be her most important one. Until this point in the show, we’ve seen her character evolve and experience many things. But there is obviously more to be revealed as we patiently wait for the episode to premiere. You can watch its promo below!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12 Recap

In ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 12, titled ‘The Big Heat,’ Tyson rescues Strand from the burning building seconds after Strand’s assailant leaves, having knocked him down. According to Strand, the culprit must be a firefighter. Judd and Grace are just about to officially file his theory when Tyson frames him as the perpetrator. Gabriel then takes him into custody.

However, Investigator Dennis Raymond immediately sides with Strand and goes off the record to find information about the actual perpetrator. Later, it is revealed that Raymond is the arsonist, and Strand, Billy, and Gabriel have been cooperating to catch him. But the moment Raymond is captured, he ends up killing himself. Strand somehow figures out that the 126 is his latest target and manages to get the place evacuated on time.

But it merely turns out to be a deviation when we learn that the real targets are Carlos and T.K., who are now busy engaging in endless banter while also being oblivious to the fire that is about to consume them. Billy, Strand, and Judd cut in at the right time and successfully get them to safety. The episode ends with Tommy returning home only to greet the dead body of her husband, Charles.

