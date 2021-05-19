‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 delivered another powerful episode this week that revolves around Tommy, as reality rains down on her like never before. She walks home to find her husband dead, without any sign that might suggest the cause of his death. Numbed out and stunned, she decides to investigate the case herself and even keeps the FBI at bay. If you don’t remember the exact details of the previous episode, you can refer to our detailed recap at the bottom. You can then take a look at the particulars for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 14!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 14 is slated to premiere on May 24, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. New episodes drop on the network every Monday, and each one has a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14 Online?

Cable TV users can tune in to Fox at the aforementioned timeslot and watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 14 live. After it finishes airing on TV, you can visit Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app to watch it online using your valid cable provider login credentials. The episodes are also simulcast on cable-free platforms like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. Hulu subscribers can access the show here shortly after it drops on the original network. Another option is to purchase or rent the episodes through VOD services like iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2 Episode 14 is titled ‘Dust to Dust.’ The 126 will be back in action as Owen the others will fight off a massive dust storm that engulfs Austin. The synopsis does not paint a clear picture of what the season premiere will truly be about. But the words “dust storm” imply that the entire city might be swept under its rug, and the people will root for the 126 to save them. Viewers are in for a treat as the show might throw one of its most emotional episodes to date. After all, the season has to close on a memorable note. You can watch the promo of the next episode below!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 13 Recap

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 2 episode 13, titled ‘One Day,’ catches us off-guard not because of Tommy walking into Charles’ dead body but her decision to keep the news of his death to herself. She wants to deduce the exact cause of his premature demise before letting any word out. So she puts on a brave face and manages all her duties just like any other day. The kids have no idea about his death. Tommy subconsciously starts pinning her hopes onto a boy just being taken off life support. His father cannot bring himself to accept reality.

But to everyone’s surprise, his son wakes up from his coma, which coaxes Tommy to confront her own situation. The only person aware of her grievances is Owen, who fails to keep the FBI out of the matter. He tries his best to be there for her, keeping an eye on any possible disturbances. But Tommy finally lets loose and breaks down into an inescapable puddle of tears. As for her kids, she still has to tell them that their father is no longer alive. Judd and Grace begin to investigate Charles’ death and chance upon the original 911 call Tommy made when she found him lifeless in the house.

Read More: Shows like 9-1-1