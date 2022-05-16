9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star‘ is an action series that revolves around Owen Strand, a New York firefighter. Along with his son Tyler, Owen moves to Austin, Texas, to become the captain of Station 126. As the show proceeds, the firefighting captain serves those who need urgent help while maintaining his personal life. The show also focuses on other employees within Owen’s department.

Thanks to its stellar cast, the characters within the series entertain the viewers with their unique quirks and dynamics. Both viewers and critics adore the show for its plotline, professional accuracy, and heart-touching stories. Since its inception on January 19, 2020, the show has maintained a high viewership who cannot help but be hooked. Season 3 of the procedural series ended recently, and fans are eager for another installment. Has the show been renewed for a fourth installment? Here’s all you need to know!

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Release Date

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 3 released on January 3, 2022, on FOX. The season has 18 episodes – each with a runtime of 42-48 minutes – with the final episode airing on May 16, 2022.

As far as the fourth season is concerned, here’s what we know. On May 16, 2022, FOX announced the renewal of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ for season 4. “We adore Ryan [co-creator] and are so pleased that Lone Star is lock and loaded,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said during the network’s upfront call. Since the series has been recording impressive ratings, it is not a surprise that the show got renewed right before the broadcast of the third season finale.

Since the fourth season got greenlit, we can expect the production of the same to begin soon. Considering the time required for the completion of pre-production, filming, and post-production schedules of the season, we can expect ’9-1-1: Lone Star’ season 4 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

We can expect the inevitable return of Rob Lowe as Owen Strand for the fourth season of the show. Ronen Rubinstein may also come back as Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand and Rafael L. Silva may take up the character of Carlos Reyes, a police officer in a relationship with TK. Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain may also appear as Judson “Judd” Ryder and Grace Ryder respectively.

Natacha Karam (Marjan Marwani), Brian Michael Smith (Paul Strickland), Gina Torres (Tommy Vega), Brianna Baker (Nancy Gillian), Nathan Owens (Julius), and Julian Works (Mateo) may also return. We can also expect the return of Kelsey Yates (Isabella) and Skyler Yates (Evie). Lisa Edelstein’s return is uncertain after the death of her character Gwyn. There is a possibility that Gwyn will appear in TK’s dreams or flashback scenes.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The season 3 finale of the series brings new challenges for the characters. When Judd gets trapped after a building explosion, Owen leads the Station 126 squad to help their colleague. The rescue attempt reminds the firefighter of his experience during the 9/11 attacks and the rescue operations that followed. TK and Carlos, meanwhile, make an important decision regarding their relationship. Tommy and Julius discuss their future and what to expect from each other.

These events are sure to paint the upcoming series in a new light. TK and Carlos have been a fan favorite ever since the audience first saw them together. Their decision will most likely lead to changing dynamics between the two and the team at large. Julius may be a new addition to the series, but his chemistry with Tommy has never failed to entertain the viewers. So, their relationship may witness intriguing developments. More than everything, we can expect enthralling emergency calls 126 will attend.

