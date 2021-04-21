‘9-1-1’ season 4 returned after its mid-season finale, and the latest episode is life-altering for Chim and Maddie, who successfully welcome their new baby. May is dealing with problems from her past while Bobby makes a decision after hearing about a recent accident. For additional updates, the story is delineated in the recap section at the end. But first, here’s what we can expect from the upcoming ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 10!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on April 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. New episodes drop on the channel every week on Mondays, with each episode having a runtime of approximately 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 10?

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 10 will premiere on Fox at the date and time mentioned above, and you can simply tune in to the channel if you want to watch it. In case you skip its television broadcast, you can stream the episode on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. Otherwise, you can access the latest episodes of ‘9-1-1’ on live-TV and on-demand platforms such as Fubo TV (season 4), DirecTV, iTunes, and Hulu. You can alternatively purchase or rent individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 10 is called ‘Parenthood,’ where the 118 will receive numerous calls from a group of parents who need help with their children. One of these scenarios includes a mommy blogger whose birthday party for her kid ends up in a disaster. The team will certainly have their hands full. Athena and Michael will have a discussion with May about her suicide attempt three years back. She might also end up finding Laila, who was with her during those depressing times. Chimney and Maddie will welcome their baby and navigate parenthood together. Hen and Karen will be shaken up emotionally after Nia goes back to her biological mother. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 9, titled ‘Blindsided,’ is action-packed and positively engaging. The first thing we learn is that Laila and May had a friend named Georgina who had bullied May to the extent that she became suicidal. It’s been three years since that incident, and Laila is looking for May on Facebook. Hen is pissed off at the prospect of Nia reuniting with her biological mother. Her desire to have a child was fulfilled with Nia’s entry into the family, and she is in no way ready to let go of that.

As Hen is about to lose her child, Maddie is on the verge of stepping into motherhood. She goes into labor without any hiccups, and even if things look good on that end, the other side is entirely chaotic. Because of a drunk driver, Albert’s car crashes and turns upside down with him inside, drenched in a pool of blood. But he is fortunately alive. Bobby then hears about the accident and thanks his stars for his sobriety. He also decides to leave for AA after a bit of coaxing by Athena. Maddie delivers a child who she names Jee-Yun after Chim’s mother.

