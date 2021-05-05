‘9-1-1’ season 4 returned with episode 11 this week, and the 118 are dealing with two new cases involving a car accident and the disappearance of a young girl. The first case has put Sue’s life in jeopardy, and Josh recounts the time Sue had saved him from death. To know how the 118 wraps its head around the cases, you can read the recap that we’ve provided. In case you want to know what happens next, let us take you through the particulars for the upcoming ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 12!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on May 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The show releases new episodes every Monday, with each one having a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12 Online?

TV buffs can watch ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 12 on Fox at the timeslot mentioned above, provided your TV is connected to cable. If you prefer watching it online, you can go to Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app to stream it after it drops on the website. In addition, fans can stream the latest episodes of ‘9-1-1’ on live-TV and on-demand platforms such as Fubo TV (season 4), DirecTV, iTunes, and Hulu. You can also purchase or rent individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 12 is titled ‘Treasure Hunt.’ The episode will introduce a fresh angle to 118’s new case involving a famous mystery writer who has died. As a result, Athena, Bobby, and the 118 have to clean up the mess created by the news that the author has left behind buried treasure. There will be chaos eventuated by a citywide manhunt for the same. The publicized information about the treasure will motivate everyone to go look for it. There is a chance it might even get violent, considering how desperate times call for desperate measures. The 118 will most likely be called to aid the situation and stop the author’s legacy from causing any further trouble. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 11 Recap

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 11 is titled ‘First Responders,’ where the 118 investigate the case of a missing girl and a suspicious hit-and-run. The episode kicks off with Sue waiting inside the car as her husband is out bagging essentials in the market. All of a sudden, she witnesses something unusual and gets out of the car. Moments later, she is hit by a vehicle that drives away after the accident. On the other hand, May declares her decision to move out in front of her family, and Athena does not retaliate. This comes off as a surprise to everyone.

As Sue is slowly recovering, Josh recalls his past experiences with Sue. In 2009, Sue had saved his life by rescuing him from a high-rise that was on fire. Athena tries to help a woman whose daughter, Tracie, has gone missing. The mother has taken Tracie’s ex-boyfriend hostage. Athena discovers that Tracie was drugged and abducted during her night at a casino. The person who kidnapped her also turns out to be the same person involved in the hit-and-run. As the vehicle’s license plate is displayed on the news, the police locate the kidnapper’s vehicle, and Josh then assists the police in capturing the culprit. Sue finally gets better.

Read More: Shows Like 9-1-1