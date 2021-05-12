‘9-1-1’ season 4 aired its latest installment (season 4 episode 12) this week, and we saw the 118 taking up an unusual case involving the death of an author who has left behind clues for a treasure hunt. The news of money lying somewhere out in the open takes the entire city by storm, and people begin to compromise their own lives for the sake of capturing the money. If you haven’t watched the episode, there is a lot to catch up on in the recap section at the bottom. For details about the next episode, here is an overview of ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 13!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 13 is scheduled to air on May 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. New episodes drop on the network every Monday, with each one having a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13 Online?

To watch the next episode of ‘9-1-1’ (season 4 episode 13), you can fix up a cable connection on your TV and tune in to Fox at the timeslot mentioned above. If you’re willing to entertain options online, you can go to Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app to stream it once it releases on the site. You can alternatively check out various live-TV and on-demand platforms such as Fubo TV (season 4), DirecTV, iTunes, YouTube TV (season 4), and Hulu, where the show is available. It is also possible to purchase or rent individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 13 is titled ‘Suspicion.’ In the episode, the members of the 118 will be responsible for rescuing a bridezilla at a catastrophic wedding. They will also attempt to save a mother trapped on her own balcony. Meanwhile, Hen’s mother will become considerably ill, which might compel her to take care of the situation on the clinical front. Moving on, Eddie and Christopher will be visited by Carla. Athena and Bobby’s marriage will be affected after she discovers a secret that he has been hiding. Finally, Maddie will face a hard time learning the ABCs of motherhood. You can watch the promo for the next episode here!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 12 Recap

In ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 12 titled ‘Treasure Hunt,’ A father-daughter duo chance upon a bottle that gives them a clue about a man stuck somewhere on a cliff. After the 118 find him, they learn that he was trying to unearth hidden treasure. Not only him but a massive portion of the crowd has set out in search of treasure that happens to be a legacy left behind by a famous author after his recent death. He left a message stating that there are five million dollars buried at a spot in LA.

The 118 is alarmed at the increasing number of people endangering their own lives for money. They team up in pairs and start looking for it. Later, Athena finds the author, Hollis, alive, who tells her that it was a ruse to help him complete his book, although the treasure is still buried somewhere. The 118 are then outdone by Ravi, who gets to the site first. But they shockingly find nothing after opening the treasure.

Furthermore, Hollis dies due to a heart attack. Security footage reveals a pregnant woman wanting to confront him about the hunt, which had injured her husband. It is only at that moment when Hollis’ heart gave up. In the end, they discover that the author’s assistant stole his treasure after being fooled into believing his death.

