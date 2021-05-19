‘9-1-1’ season 4 is approaching its end, and in the penultimate episode, we saw the 118 take charge of a disastrous wedding where the bride accidentally shoots herself up in flames. There is another unusual case of a mother trapped in her balcony. As the 118 have a tough day at work, things get awry for Athena on the personal front as Bobby seems to be hiding something from her. If you’re not updated with the latest happenings of the show, you can go through the recap at the bottom. Moving on to the next episode, which is also the season finale, here is a short preview of ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 14!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 14 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 14 is scheduled to air on May 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. Every episode of the show is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 14 Online?

To catch the upcoming ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 14 at the exact time it airs on Fox, you can tune in to the channel at the timeslot mentioned above, provided there is a cable connection. If you want to watch the show online, you can head to Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app to watch it after it releases on the website. You can also check out live-TV and video-on-demand platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV (season 4), iTunes, YouTube TV (season 4), and Hulu, where the show is available for you to stream. In addition, you can purchase or rent individual episodes for $2.99 or the full season for $33.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers

9-1-1’ season 4 episode 14 is titled ‘Survivors.’ The season finale will follow the events that occur after Eddie’s unexpected bullet encounter. After the shooting, Athena and the 118 will try to protect themselves as they lookout for a sniper who seems to be taking down members of the LAFD. Even though some of us are anxiously awaiting answers, there is a high chance that the next episode will end on a cliffhanger. Meanwhile, Maddie will make an important decision that we hope does not have anything to do with her leaving the 118. You can watch the promo for the next episode here!

9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 13 Recap

In ‘9-1-1’ season 4 episode 13 titled ‘Suspicion,’ the 118 wraps its head around an unusual case of a wedding going wrong. The bride makes her friends sit for a polygraph test as she tries to find the culprit responsible for trolling her online. But she gets electrocuted in the process. Meanwhile, Athena is alarmed at Bobby’s withdrawn behavior lately, and when he smells his shirt, it reeks of alcohol. Maddie is having a hard time handling Jee-Yun’s moods. The 118 also rescue a single mother falling from her balcony.

Charlie, her son, later asks for help, telling them that his mother is in deep trouble. Charlie has apparently given her eye drops that were used on him earlier so that she could make him sick. Athena follows Bobby all the way to a meeting before accusing him of dishonesty. She also discovers that he has been assisting a woman who had caused some disturbances a few months back. Finally, the 118 reach the site where Charlie called from, and just as they’re done helping them inside the ambulance, a bullet flies into Eddie’s chest.

