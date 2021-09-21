9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

The season 5 premiere ‘9-1-1’ opens with the 118 back in their element as havoc wreaks on the entire city. Athena appears at court for a hearing related to her assailant Jeffrey, but a hacker infiltrates into the core of the city and disrupting normal lives. For an exact account of the events taking place in the first episode, head to the recap. Since ‘9-1-1’ season 5 episode 2 is right around the corner, here is everything you should know about it!

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 5 episode 2 will release on September 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. New episodes of the show will air on the network on a weekly basis every Monday. The fifth installment comprises 18 episodes with a runtime of approximately 43 minutes each.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘9-1-1’ season 5 episode 2 on Fox at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the episode on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app, where the episode will arrive after its television broadcast. The latest episodes of ‘9-1-1’ can be streamed live on YouTubeTV, SlingTV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and Spectrum. Moreover, you could watch them using on-demand services such as Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. Those who have a subscription to Hulu can catch up on the previous seasons of the show here.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode titled ‘Desperate Times,’ the 118 will try to find the cause of a blackout that takes over the entire city. Besides, the occurrence of a record heatwave will also add to the 118’s misery. The city will have to be saved from both these calamities. Meanwhile, Chimney will discuss Maggie’s situation with Hen, and Athena might be compelled to face her fears again.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 1 Recap

The season 5 premiere of ‘9-1-1’ is titled ‘Panic.’ It revolves around a set of mishaps that afflict the City of Angels. The 118, as a result, have their hands full as they save the city from vice and debauchery like a typical ‘9-1-1’ episode. Athena’s assailant Jeffrey outsmarts her at court as he represents himself and uses her own statements against her.

On top of that, there is a hacker in the city who rigs the courthouse’s computer system and Jeffrey, using that as an opportunity to plan his escape, does so. However, Athena realizes he might be seeking the lawyer he fired, and before they can arrest Jeffrey, the lawyer murders him. Elsewhere, Eddie has been bonding with Ana, who at one point is even assumed to be Christopher’s mother. The moment her name is brought up, Eddie drops to the floor, ridden with intense panic.

On the other hand, Buck and Taylor are on a steady plane despite her work that keeps her occupied. She finds herself in the middle of a fresh case even when she is on leave. Lastly, Maggie has not entirely recovered from the emotional agony that consumed her once. Still, she initiates a meeting with Josh, so that might imply that she is ready to come out of her shell.

