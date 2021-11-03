9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘9-1-1’ season 5 briefly puts Ravi into the limelight as he finally proves to be worthy of replacing Buck. The case that brings out his innate chivalry and courage revolves around a riot in prison. Buck and Eddie volunteer to take two injured inmates to the hospital, but the scenario is overturned when another inmate threatens the cops. For a detailed recap of episode 6, there is a refresher outlined at the bottom. Wondering what will happen in episode 7? You’re at the right place. Here’s what you need to know!

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 5 episode 7 will release on November 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. New hour-long episodes of the show air on the network on a weekly basis, every Monday.

Where to Watch 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘9-1-1’ season 5 episode 7 on Fox at the aforementioned date and time. You can also stream it on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. You also have the option to watch the latest episodes of ‘9-1-1’ live on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, and Spectrum. Those who have a subscription to Hulu can watch the latest episodes here. Moreover, you can watch the upcoming episode by purchasing it on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, or Vudu. If you want to catch up on the previous seasons, you can do so by using Google Play.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

The 118 will rush to the aid of two people afflicted by unusual circumstances in the seventh episode titled ‘Ghost Stories.’ One of them is a man who will claim to have been carjacked, shot, and then buried alive. The second case will revolve around a scared homeowner who suspects her roommate of being a ghost. Thus, it is clear that the next episode will be themed upon Halloween.

We can expect the spookiest and most horrifying experiences to befall the 118. Meanwhile, Hen will encounter someone from her past who could unravel aspects of her life that we don’t know yet. Lastly, Athena and her family will be disheartened after learning that her son is still haunted by the visions of Jeffrey. You can watch the promo for a better idea!

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6, titled ‘Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1,’ revolves around a prison riot nearby that alarms the 118 as they rush to break it off. However, the revolt has started multiple fires throughout the facility, and on top of that, two inmates almost lose their lives until Buck and Eddie show up. However, the injured inmates actually turn out to be guards responsible for causing the riot. Christopher’s fathers have been taken hostage by the actual inmates posing as guards, who then proceed to rush towards the hospital.

The police find a way to catch hold of one of the inmates, but the other one — Mitchell — has kept Eddie in the ambulance. He decides to take Buck and Eddie to the hospital so that he can give his son Nolan a new heart, but inmates are not allowed to donate organs. Eddie tells him that Taylor will release a story about Nolan so that the government notices and takes action for the same, but before things can settle, Mitchell shoots himself in the head.

Seconds later, Eddie vigorously performs CPR on Mitchell, realizing that his heart is still alive. In the end, the judge settles for a commutation, and Nolan is allowed to receive Mitchell’s heart. Elsewhere, Hen realizes that she wants to become a general surgeon after helping a prison doctor save a life. Ravi charges into action dressed up as an inmate to assist Bobby in controlling the prisoners. He goes on to have the most challenging time as episode 6 ends.

