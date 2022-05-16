9-1-1 Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘9-1-1’ is a procedural action-drama series that chronicles the high-pressure lives of Los Angeles first responders, which include police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers. As these professionals find themselves in some of the most dangerous, shocking, and life-threatening situations, they must save the affected and vulnerable people while also dealing with personal issues. Created by the trio of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the show originally premiered on January 3, 2018, on FOX.

Drawing inspiration from real-life, the series depicts how the first responders handle different situations that can be quite intense yet uplifting at the same time. Over the course of its five installments, the procedural series has deservingly garnered much love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. If you are invested in the journey of these responders, you might want to know what the future holds for them in the potential season 6. In that case, you would be interested in what we have to share!

9-1-1 Season 6 Release Date

‘9-1-1’ season 5 released on September 20, 2021, on FOX, with the season finale airing on May 16, 2022. The fifth installment of the series consists of 18 episodes with a runtime of 42–45 minutes each.

As far as the show’s sixth installment is concerned, here is what we know. As of now, FOX has not officially announced the renewal of ‘9-1-1’ for the sixth season. However, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier confirmed that negotiations to greenlight the sixth installment are underway. “We are in good faith negotiations [on ‘9-1-1’]. Based on the long hist with 20th Television, I think we are in pretty good shape,” he said during an upfront call of the network. Given the drama show’s performance over the years and the fact that it has a passionate audience, it is not a surprise that the network wants to renew ‘9-1-1’ for the sixth iteration.

Moreover, the procedural series has been one of the most viewed and top-rated scripted series on the network. So, it doesn’t really matter much that the ratings for the fifth season have dropped a bit from the fourth one. Thus, if we take into account all the above-mentioned factors, fans have enough reasons to stay optimistic about the show’s renewal. If the action series gets renewed soon, we can expect ‘9-1-1’ season 6 to release sometime in September 2022.

9-1-1 Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

A majority of the main cast members may reprise their roles if the show gets recommissioned for season 6. So, it is likely that we will see Angela Bassett (Anthena Grant), Peter Krause (Bobby Nash), Oliver Stark (Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley), Aisha Hinds (Henrietta ‘Hen’ Wilson), Jeniffer Love Hewitt (Maddie Kendall), Ryan Guzman (Eddie Diaz), and Kenneth Choi (Howie ‘Chimney’ Han) in action again.

Other cast members who play pivotal roles might also return, provided the series gets renewed. This includes Corinne Massiah (May Grant), Marcanthonee Reis (Harry Grant), Arielle Kebbel (Lucy), Tracie Thoms (Karen), Anirudh Pisharody (Ravi), Megan West (Taylor), and Gavin McHugh (Christopher Diaz).

Rockmond Dunbar (Michael Grant) is not expected to return after the actor’s departure from the show. Vanessa Williams (Claudette) and Bryce Durfee (Jonah) may also not join the cast of the potential season 6 due to the death of Claudette and Jonah’s arrest respectively. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility of new characters getting introduced. So, if that happens, we may see a few fresh faces in the cast lineup.

9-1-1 Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 5, the Station 118 squad is called upon to help people in different sets of dangerous situations. All the members of 118 come face to face with their personal issues and have to make important life-changing decisions. Eddie leaves Station 118 for the sake of Christopher and confronts his traumatic past. In the season finale, after a significant amount of break, Maddie thinks about making a return to work. On the other hand, May may decide whether she should return to her higher studies after leaving her dispatcher job. The presence of Lucy affects Buck and Taylor’s relationship.

Season 6 is likely to pick up after the events of the fifth round’s finale. We might see members of the 118 amidst another set of life-threatening situations, saving the lives of many helpless people. Moreover, Maddie is likely to get back on the field after a hiatus, while we might get to see the next chapter in the lives of Eddie and May.

