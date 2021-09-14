In the season 2 premiere of ’90 Day Bares All,’ Shaun Robinson returned to provide answers as well as clarify doubts about our favorite contestants from the original ’90 Day Fiance,’ one of the most controversial yet appetizing shows recorded in the history of television. In the first episode, Paola, Andrei, and Elizabeth conversed with Shaun and let us into their current lives. You can find the full story in the recap. Now, you should check out what the second episode has in store!

90 Day Bares All Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

’90 Day Bares All’ season 2 episode 2 will release on September 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Discovery Plus. New hour-long episodes are slated to air on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Bares All Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Bares All’ season 2 episode 2 as soon as it drops on Discovery Plus at the date and time mentioned above. You can even check for its availability on VOD platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The next episode of ’90 Day Bares All’ season 2 will feature Shaun Robinson as the enthusiastic host engaging ex-contestants from the original franchise in an interesting tell-all session. The conversations will also occasionally accompany games and other fun activities to lighten the mood of the audience after heavy revelatory outpours and confessions. Episode 2 will invite three more veterans and dive into their personal lives.

90 Day Bares All Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 2 premiere titled ‘Elizabeth Andrei Paola,’ we get a glimpse into the lives of our favorite ’90 Day Fiance’ veterans, starting with Andrei and Elizabeth. They entered the show in season 5 and have stayed strong ever since, apart from a few hiccups in their family life. Andrei had inappropriately accused Elizabeth’s sister-in-law, Megan, of some serious wrongdoings. Elizabeth and Andrei made an appearance along with her sisters, Jenn and Becky.

If we go a few months back, Charlie had been disowned by his family after an ugly altercation between him and Andrei led to a fistfight at a family barbeque. The family thought it would help them if they stayed away from Charlie, an alcoholic, as per what they concluded. Ever since that unfortunate incident, Megan was cut off from the clan as well, even though Jenn was still close to her. However, she decided to maintain her distance because of Charlie’s unacceptable behavior in front of Jenn’s two kids.

Moreover, Megan is a foot model now, and the family is not very supportive of her profession, and at one point, Andrei had even claimed that it bordered on pornography. As the first episode progressed, the bulk of their issues were addressed. After a tense family gathering, we caught up with Paola, who has now transformed into Paola Blaze, a full-time wrestler. On the interview, she was connected to Russ on a video call, and the couple shared what it’s like to have a “professional wrestler” in the house.

