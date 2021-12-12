90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

If you’re an active follower of the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ franchise, you might be aware of its second spin-off series ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.’ The latter is all about couples overcoming the barrier of distance to prove their love for their partners. Despite being separated by multiple time zones, these individuals are willing to do whatever it takes to save their relationship, even if it means one of them would be bound to leave their home country to settle down with their partner in the US. If you’re all geared up to watch the fifth season premiere, here’s all that we have to tell you about it!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 episode 1 will release on December 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on TLC. New two hour-long episodes are slated to release weekly on Sundays,

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ season 5 episode 1 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. You can also catch the previous episodes if you subscribe to VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The fifth season will essay the ups and downs in the lives of seven couples who love each other despite living in different time zones. In the first episode, titled ‘A Leap of Faith,’ Gino will get ready to travel to the other end of the world to meet Jasmine and perhaps, propose to her. Memphis, on the other hand, will be all set to tie the knot with Hamza, a Tunisian man she has never met IRL.

Caleb and Alina are another couple who will see each other after 13 years. Lastly, Kim will take a flight to meet the love of her life, Usman. Fans might remember Usman “Sojaboy” from season 4, where he romanced Baby Girl Lisa, but after their split, things have changed. Despite immortalizing their love in his production “I Love You,” his heart seems to have fallen again for Kim, a resident of San Diego in California. Here’s a preview for the upcoming season!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 1 Cast

’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 will be graced by seven couples. The first couple is 50-year-old Californian Kim, who falls in love with Nigerian artist Usman “Sojabo.” Next up is Caleb, who will reconnect with his virtual friend from his teenage years, Alina, after 13 long years. Gino, a divorcee coming out of a 7-year long marriage, will be planning to propose to the love of his life Jasmine without any hiccups on the way.

Language doesn’t seem to be a barrier between Memphis and his partner Hamza, who is from Tunisia. The same could be said for Mike, who has found hope and love in Ximena, a 24-year-old woman from Colombia. Likewise, Ella, a resident of Idaho, will try to save her relationship with the man of her dreams, Johnny, who hails from the distant land of China. Lastly, Ben, a former pastor turned model, will fight against all odds to be with Mahogany, a 24-year-old woman from Peru.

