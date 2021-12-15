90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The premiere episode of the fifth season of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ featured four out of the seven couples who were ready to move mountains just so they could be with their physically distant partners. Despite the pressure mounting on them and the odds that seem to keep adding up with time, these lovers never lose hope. To know what happened in episode 1 of season 5, we have outlined a recap just for you. If you’re awaiting the upcoming episode, we’d like to prepare you for it!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 episode 2 will release on December 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on TLC. New two hour-long episodes release weekly on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ season 5 episode 2 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. You can also catch the previous episodes if you subscribe to VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2, titled ‘Catching Flights to Catch Feelings,’ will delineate the next part of the couples’ journey. It will consist of heartwarming meet-and-greets before they decide what to do next. Alina will be flying to Turkey, Memphis will pack her bags to visit Tunisia, and Kim will head off to Tanzania. For a few of them, even marriage seems to be on the cards. So let’s see where their journeys take them!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 1 Recap

The first episode, titled ‘A Leap of Faith,’ essayed the turbulent but blissful lives of four out of the seven couples who are ready to face hell for the sake of their partners. Caleb had met Alina online when they were teenagers, and they decided to reconnect after 13 years. She expressed her desire to travel to Turkey and visit him. However, her parents warned her against it because she is a little person who would need to be extra careful about her surroundings. Alina’s folks eventually allowed her on the condition that her best friend Elijah accompanied her.

Meanwhile, 51-year-old Gino decided to try his luck in love again with 34-year-old Panamanian beauty Jasmine. However, Jasmine is insecure about their relationship. Gino was forced to constantly remind her of her importance in his life and send her money for cosmetic procedures. Elsewhere, Memphis was ready to travel to Tunisia to meet her love, Hamza. The 24-year-old wanted to get married to him after a week of getting to know each other.

Furthermore, Kim was all set to visit Tanzania to meet 32-year-old Usman Umar AKA SojaBoy, who is a famous music artist in Africa. He is not ready to be in a relationship just yet because of his previous fallout with his ex-wife. On the other hand, 50-year-old Kim has a son in his 20s and is done with giving birth. Usman seemed to be open to the idea of having babies, which could be a major point of conflict between them in the future.

