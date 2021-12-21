90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The second episode of the fifth season of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ focused on the cracks in the existing relationships. Although the couples had the intent and will to stay together, there was a blatant lack of trust that sabotaged almost all the relationships. Their inability to take each other for their word served as big red flags. To know how the remaining couples met, refer to the recap section. Now, you must be wondering about what might go down in the upcoming episode. In that case, we have got you covered!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 episode 3 will release on December 26, 2021, at 8 pm ET on TLC. New two hour-long episodes release weekly on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ season 5 episode 3 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. You can also catch the previous episodes if you subscribe to VOD platforms such as Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 episode 3 is titled ‘First Date, Second Thoughts.’ To know more about their significant other, the couples will possibly go on dates. In the previous episodes, we saw a few of them walk the extra mile and visit their partners abroad. So we will soon figure out if they are cut out to be with each other. Problems have already taken the wheel, and it is only a matter of time until they openly address it or consequently face conflicts.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

In episode 2, titled ‘Catching Flights to Catch Feelings,’ Gino kept his fears aside and got ready to meet Jasmine. She was quite young, which he considered an advantage. Although he was thriving solely on his savings, he sent her money to rent a hotel suite so that they get privacy. Problems had already started to emerge between them. She wanted him to send proof of the fact that he was not cheating on her. Caleb, on the other hand, was visiting Alina, his Russian girlfriend. His parents probed him to reveal that she’s a little person, and they were unsure of whether he could take care of her.

Caleb was worried about sex instead. Meanwhile, Alina’s family advised her to take her best friend with her. Elsewhere, Memphis was excited to meet her boyfriend Hamza, although they didn’t speak each other’s language. She was going to Tunisia, but the women there were treated differently. Memphis’ bold nature might strike the locals as something peculiar. However, another concern was her not telling him about her recent encounter with her ex-boyfriend. Another couple, Mika and Ximena, had a huge communication barrier, but he was ready to tie the knot.

Kim and Usman were taking it slow. He wanted this relationship to work out, but only because he wanted access into the States. Caleb also couldn’t impress his girlfriend, let alone take care of her special needs. As Gino met Jasmine for the first time, he gifted her a toothbrush and pregnancy tests. He was open to having a baby, unlike her. Jasmine was instead more concerned about him granting her access to his phone. She wanted to monitor his phone activity at all times.

