In the 11th episode of ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8, we see the couples address their issues as the relationships slowly fall apart. Ryan fails to respect Stephanie’s wishes which creates a storm between the couple. On the other hand, Natalie berates Mike because of her insecurities. Brandon behaves immaturely and undermines Julia’s pregnancy. More on that later! For now, let’s dive into the details of its 12th episode. Here’s everything we know about it!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 12 will release on February 28, 2021, at 8/7c on TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 12 Online?

Fans can watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 12 on the TLC channel at the abovementioned time slot, provided you have a cable connection. Otherwise, you can log in to TLC’s official website or the TLC GO app. You can alternatively stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Hulu subscribers can stream the show on the platform, while others can purchase them on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘About Last Night,’ where the couples will continue to deal with existing relationship problems. Yara will give Jovi an ultimatum. Tarik and Hazel’s relationship will suffer because of an ex. Meanwhile, Betty will invite herself to dress shopping. Natalie will attempt to move forward after her breakup with Mike, while Zied will make new demands. Amira will feel pressured to go to Serbia, and Ryan’s cousin will join Stephanie. Well, the twelfth episode is expected to continue housing more drama as the couples fight or sort through their issues!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 11 Recap

In the 11th episode called ‘Three’s a Party,’ we are finally given some closure as far as the relationships are concerned. Or we can at least say that the couples reach crossroads in their relationships. Stephanie and Ryan blow up over a “condom” issue as he violates a major relationship boundary. Stephanie then calls up Ryan’s cousin Harris and relays the matter to him, but he does not seem to understand her either.

Mike and Natalie continue to clash over past conflicts and current problems. He ultimately breaks up with her, but Natalie loses her calm and brings up an issue from over a year before, which involves her accusing him of being disloyal. Mike has previously tried to prove his innocence but to no avail. On the other hand, Jovi and Yara are facing problems too, although not major. She seems as if she has exhausted her tolerance limit with Jovi and might be going home soon.

Brandon and Julia are experiencing a toxic phase in their dynamic. He tries to blame Julia for their pregnancy scare and even reveals the information to his parents instead of owning up to his mistake of not being careful. Meanwhile, Rebecca can’t seem to accept that Zied loves her. She’s still upset over his exchange with a young girl in the last episode. Finally, Hazel and Tarik decide to get drunk as they become more accepting of their open relationship. They also mention the same in front of Tarik’s friend, but it is debatable whether Hazel would stick to the rules considering her desire for a girlfriend.

Read More: The Richest 90 Day Fiancé Cast Members