In the 13th episode of ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8, the couples explore higher avenues in their relationships, and there are talks as well as preparations (in some cases) for prospective wedding ceremonies. But problems don’t seem to end, and drama, as we all know, has a way of seeping into everything. But let’s get into that later! For now, here is what you can expect from ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 14!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 14 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 14 will release on March 14, 2021, at 8/7c on TLC.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 14 Online?

If you want to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 14, the first option is tuning in to TLC at the abovementioned time slot, provided you have a cable connection. If not, you can log in to TLC’s official website or the TLC GO app. You can also live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Hulu subscribers can stream the show on the platform, while others can purchase the latest episodes on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Into Your Arms,’ where the couples will be facing even more drama. Natalie will panic when Mike gets cold feet. Yara might want to go home. Rebecca is going to question Zied’s intentions while Tarik will break Hazel’s trust. Stephanie will consider a future with Harris. Amira will change her mind.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 13 Recap

In the 13th episode of season 8, called ‘Forgive But Never Forget,’ the relationships are going through tough phases. Yara and Jovi’s dynamic has amassed many fans who feel that the couple has emotional depth if not stable chemistry. Yara goes dress shopping with Jovi’s mom, who really seems to support the couple. Yara is taking her time to understand and mingle with Jovi’s family. Fans are therefore expecting the couple to have a beautiful wedding soon. But things are not as simple since Jovi attends a bachelor party and has sex with a stripper in a VIP room.

On the other hand, Brandon and Julia are also preparing for their wedding with a lovely venue to beautify the occasion. Considering how they’re both compatible in a way, their wedding might happen without fail. Meanwhile, Stephanie accidentally calls Harris by Ryan’s name, and she doesn’t seem sure about her idea to bring Harris to America. Rebecca is also facing problems with Zied, who tells her he’s not happy when she’s so insecure about their relationship. Likewise, Mike and Natalie’s wedding seems like a long shot. Mike is not serious about her, and even though she has a ring that establishes otherwise, we are still not sure where they stand.

Hazel is suspicious of Tarik because she thinks he has feelings for Minty, which is actually true. It looks like their open relationship does not make sense without Minty, as far as Tarik’s perspective is concerned. Apart from Minty, they still have other issues to resolve. Lastly, Andrew desperately beseeches Amira to go to Serbia. But after landing safely, she is sent to quarantine for two weeks in a hotel.

