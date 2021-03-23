In the 15th episode of ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8, the couples achieve more clarity in their respective relationships. While a few of them get ready for marriage, the others helplessly storm out of it. There are more details about the episode in the recap at the bottom. But if you’ve watched it and are excited about the upcoming part, we have outlined everything we know about’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 16!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 16 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 16 is scheduled to release on March 28, 2021, at 8/7c on TLC. Every episode has a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 16 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 16 on TLC as per the date and time mentioned above, provided you have a cable connection. If you prefer watching it online, you can simply log in to TLC’s official website or the TLC GO app to catch up on the show a day after the latest episode releases. Cord-cutters can even live-stream the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Additionally, you can watch it on Hulu if you’re a subscriber, while others can purchase or rent the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 16 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Second Guessing,’ and it will showcase the decision day for the Americans and their foreign partners. They will either have to get married or go back home. Mike and Natalie will be left with 24 hours to make their decision. In Vegas, Jovi will get pre-wedding jitters. The episode will tell us which couples survived the 90 days and who will part ways forever.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 15 Recap

In the latest episode of ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8, we simultaneously see hearts break and hear wedding bells ring. Yara is not happy about Jovi inviting his friends to their wedding in Las Vegas because she’s been alone while he is out drinking with his friends. Natalie is traveling to Seattle, after which she plans to go back to Ukraine. She has a final meeting with Mike and tells him that they’re over.

Brandon reassures his family that he is in love with Julia despite his demeanor showing the opposite. They prepare to get married so that she acquires a green card as soon as possible. Harris wants to move to Michigan to be with Stephanie, who is worried about his dynamic with Emma. But he convinces her that he has moved on. Rebecca has preponed her and Zied’s wedding, but Zied’s sister is not very fond of her.

Hazel openly discloses that she is bi-sexual in front of her family and that she wants to pursue a girlfriend in the US. She also talks about her open relationship with Tarik. Their wedding is due in less than two days. Andrew is worried about his relationship with Amira, as she didn’t board her flight back. Amira decides to go to Paris. Andrew retorts by asking for his ring back which makes Amira believe that she made the right decision. Natalie then faces Mike again because of a credit card issue between them. But when he asks her to return the ring, she refuses.

