In this week’s episode of ’90 Day Fiancé,’ two of the couples seem eager to tie the knot, while the others are still unsure. Mike and Natalie stand face to face after she comes back from Seattle due to an emergency. Yara and Jovi are out shopping for their wedding. If you need more updates, you can read the detailed recap we’ve provided. But first, you should check out the details for the upcoming episode – ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 17!

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 17 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 17 will air on April 4, 2021, at 8/7c on TLC. Every episode is around 90 minutes long.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 17 Online?

You can tune in to TLC at the above-mentioned timeslot to watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 episode 17, provided you have a cable connection. In case you want to watch it online, you can simply log in to TLC’s official website or the TLC GO app a day after the latest episode releases. Cable-free live TV options include watching the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Hulu subscribers can also watch the show on the streaming service, while others can purchase or rent the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘First Comes Love…,’ where half of the couples will still debate whether to get married. Jovi and Yara will both battle doubts about their wedding while Andrew will be back to provide his last take on Amira. His mother will add fuel to the fire by questioning Amira’s credibility regarding her panic attack. Stephanie will destroy Ryan’s K-1 visa application before calling Harris’ baby mama. We will also see Natalie wearing an ornate dress which implies that she might be getting married to Mike.

90 Day Fiancé Season 8 Episode 16 Recap

In the latest episode of ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8, called ‘Second Guessing,’ there is both good and bad news. Natalie goes back to Mike after she is unable to use his credit card in the Seattle hotel. Mike tells her that he got scared about their marriage and everything felt unnaturally rushed. Natalie is indecisive about her future with Mike. She doesn’t know if she should stay back or leave for Ukraine. They consult with an immigration lawyer because her visa is about to expire, and they don’t want to get married just yet. The lawyer advises them to resolve their personal issues first.

Yara and Jovi spend time at a Las Vegas casino. The day before the wedding, Jovi’s mother, Gwen, helps the kids select rings for each other. Gwen wants them to pick out the most expensive ones, but Jovi does the exact opposite. He also feels that they should’ve taken more time to decide whether they want to get married. None of their parents will be present on Tarik and Hazel’s wedding day because of the pandemic. However, Tarik’s older brother Dwain shows up.

Brandon is trying his best to help Julia with wedding chores and takes her for spa therapy. Their wedding also runs smoothly, and Brandon’s family seems to have made peace with it. Brandon spews out his vows in Russian while Julia recites them in English. Her parents also enter the picture through a video call session. Rebecca and Zied find themselves in similar circumstances. They get married without any disturbance even though it is carried out at short notice.

