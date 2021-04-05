’90 Day Fiancé’ is a reality television series that revolves around cross-border relationships involving the K-1 visa process. It showcases couples who have applied for it so that their respective partners from foreign countries can enter the United States to stay with them. The visa could either bring them closer or pull them apart because the terms state that they have to get married within a period of 90 days. If the couples fail to tie the knot within the time allotted, the beneficiary has to leave the country.

The eighth season features seven couples – Yara and Jovi; Rebecca and Zied; Stephanie and Ryan; Mike and Natalie; Brandon and Julia; Hazel and Tarik; Andrew and Amira. Season 8 brings in a twist with one of the couples trying to manage an open relationship. With explosive drama and content that never gets its viewers bored, the show worked its magic this season as well. Now, fans are looking forward to new episodes of ’90 Day Fiancé’, hoping to see couples who would introduce fresh narratives and interesting angles. Well, here’s everything we know about ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé’ season 8 released on December 6, 2020, on TLC and came to an end on April 4, 2020. It comprises 17 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 90 minutes.

Like the previous seasons, Season 8 witnessed the couples fighting against problems that show up due to cultural differences, incompatibility, external criticism, infidelity, and other reasons. The turbulent relationship dynamics and unadulterated drama they bring to the table garnered immense viewership, and it retained the show’s position as one of the most-watched shows on TV.

As far as the next season is concerned, here’s what we have surmised. As established before, ’90 Day Fiancé’ does not fall behind in terms of fan following and popularity. TLC has retained its viewership because of the significant portion of the population that is relentlessly devoted to the show. So it is bound to get renewed, sooner or later. Although the creators have not released an official update regarding its renewal, fans can put their minds at ease for a renewal is imminent.

Moreover, ’90 Day Fiancé’ even continued to film in the pandemic situation. Hence, we can say that the network is dedicated to keeping the show alive no matter what the circumstances are. Season 8, likewise, was filmed in restrictive conditions. The couples were kept within the limitations imposed by quarantine. They had to stay inside for 90 days, which spans the length of the show.

The ninth season will likely be produced under similar conditions. However, it is worth noting that the K1 visa takes around ten months to more than a year to be issued. This means that even if the show gets renewed soon, the new cast members will have to wait until their visas get through. When that finally happens and the production commences, we can expect ’90 Day Fiancé’ season 9 to release sometime in 2022.

