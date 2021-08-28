In the season 3 premiere of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’, we will catch up on a few of our favorite couples from the original ’90 Day Fiancee’ franchise, and as expected, these couples will have a lot to share when it comes to their personal lives. With love and companionship comes a lot of responsibility, and the new season, like its predecessors, is here to celebrate that! If you’re curious about the first episode of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way,’ here’s everything we know about it!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 1 will release on August 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. The show will release new two-hour-long episodes on Sundays every week.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 1 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 3 premiere, we expect old faces in the ’90 Day Fiance’ franchise to let us into their current personal lives. Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, the first same-sex male couple from the show, will plan their upcoming wedding and entertain the possibility of having kids. For now, their options would be limited to either adoption or surrogacy in Mexico.

Elsewhere, Sumit’s mother will help her son work out his relationship with Jenny so that another wedding might be on the table! In the first episode, the couple will visit an astrologer to seek guidance concerning the path they are on. Ariela and Biniyam, in the meantime, will spend some time apart. Ariela will visit America for baby Aviel’s surgery while Biniyam has a lot to think about when she realizes her ex-husband Leandro would be going to Ethiopia. Corey and Evelin will try to save their relationship because of the cheating rumors surrounding his trip to Peru. They will consider getting married, but Evelin might have news to share with him.

Among the new couples, Steven and Alina will face communication problems because of the Russian border closing down to the COVID-19 pandemic. Oher than miscommunication, Steven will be nervous about disclosing important details about his past to Alina. Ellie’s transfer to Providencia in Colombia will cause a rift in her relationship with Victor. Ari will meet someone problematic in Ethiopia.

