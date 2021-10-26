90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 was exceptionally heartbreaking for Alina after realizing how Steven has been going behind her back and flirting with strangers on social media. Jenny received another dose of mental and emotional torture as she tried adjusting to her new life. Kenneth’s homesickness took over his overall well-being. To get up to speed with the latest developments, we have a recap that could enlighten you. Now, here is everything that will keep you all geared up for episode 10!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 10 is expected to release on October 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. As per the usual release pattern, new 100-120 minutes long episodes arrive every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 10 by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the latest episode online by logging in to TLC’s official website. In addition, you can live-stream the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Individual episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

The tenth episode, titled ‘Stop the Excuses,’ will highlight what might be the end of Steven and Alina’s relationship. He clearly broke her trust, and now, she might just choose to move back to Russia. On the other hand, Kenneth will not be granted his wedding wish besides the fact that he is desperately homesick and lonely. Meanwhile, things will heat up between Ellie and Victor.

Elsewhere, Sumit’s parents will continue to behave harshly with Jenny to the extent that she will get sick. Ariela and Biniyam will have a clash of opinions causing the former to give him one last chance to redeem himself. She might decide to stay back in the States if he fails to prove his worth. Corey and Evelin might patch up after he begs her to accept him again.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

It was time for the next session of couples’ counseling for Corey and Evelin in the ninth episode, titled ‘Fish or Cut Bait.’ They have started to live separately, which has Evelin worried about his possible romantic entanglements. Corey reassured her that he only wants to be with her, but she doesn’t trust him. Meanwhile, Alina’s way of getting her partner back on track is the possibility of having a baby, but she was hurt when her friend Masha who was catfishing Steven, disclosed that he was flirting with her. Alina then asked him to turn off all his apps on his phone, which angered him.

Elsewhere, Sumit expected to see Jenny and his mom get along, but they only faced more problems in the kitchen. His folks attempted to familiarize her with traditional homemaking methods, which ultimately resulted in another massive failure. While Jenny was reluctant to live with his family, Sumit said it was his dream to see the four of them packed under a single roof.

Similarly, Kenneth wanted to see his kids and grandchildren back in Florida. His loneliness was further aggravated when his daughter Cassie revealed that she is pregnant. Despite being next to the love of his life, Kenneth sometimes cannot understandably hold back the homesickness that consumes him. His emotional outpour had Armando worried about their wedding set to take place sometime in the near future.

