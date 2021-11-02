90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date and Spoilers

As the men struggled to win back the trust of their respective partners, Jenny felt smothered because of the unwanted homemaking lessons given by Sumit’s mother in the latest episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3. Kenneth and Armando couldn’t find common ground in terms of their vision for their wedding. Victor and Ellie also acknowledged how different they are from each other. If you’re interested in reading more, there is a refresher that will update you with the latest happenings. Now, let’s go through the details for episode 11!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 11 is expected to release on November 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. As per the usual release pattern, new 100-120 minutes long episodes arrive every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 11 by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the latest episode online by logging in to TLC’s official website. In addition, you can live-stream the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Individual episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

More complications are about to take hold in the eleventh episode titled ‘Written in the Stars.’ Kenneth’s family will visit, which could further tense things up between him and Armando. Steven’s proposal to Alina seems like the best solution for both of them, but their engagement would only proceed if she agrees to convert her faith. It seems as if she would find herself in a dilemma next week. On the other hand, Corey will move mountains to prove his loyalty to Evelin, which includes proposing to her again. Sumit’s mother will address more issues she has with Jenny, while Ariela will meet Biniyam after ages!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

Steven and Alina’s relationship suffered in the tenth episode, titled ‘Stop the Excuses,’ as they discussed his association with multiple women on social media. He apologized to her and tried to make amends by deleting his social media accounts. Steven further promised to never interact with any other woman and asked Alina to convert to Mormonism. Although she was riled up at first, his grand proposal with a piano and a heartfelt confession melted her heart.

Kenneth’s lifelong dream of having a sunset wedding reception was not taken seriously by Armando. Moreover, he had his own family concerns overshadowing his sense of duty towards Kenneth. After the baby’s surgery, Ariela declared that she wanted to stay back because there have been rumors about her partner not being loyal to her. Victor and Ellie found themselves at crossroads in their relationship.

Jenny fell sick because of all the work piling on her endlessly, but Sumit’s mother dismissed it as an act put on by her potential daughter-in-law. They further forced her to attend a yoga class so that she doesn’t fall sick in the future. After the marriage counseling session, Evelin showed a little mercy, and Corey expressed his desire to move back in with her. Evelin ultimately agreed to share an apartment together but with certain boundaries in place!

