90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 was all about seeking clarity and making decisions. Jenny’s hard work finally paid off as she received good news from Sumit’s family. Kenneth and Armando were nervous about introducing their respective families to each other. Elsewhere, Ariela’s mother confronted Biniyam. You can derive more details about the latest events from the refresher we have laid out at the bottom. In case you are wondering when episode 13 will release, and what we can expect from it, we have got you covered.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 13 is expected to release on November 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. As per the usual release pattern, new 100-120 minutes long episodes arrive every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 13 by tuning in to TLC at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the latest episode online by logging in to TLC’s official website. In addition, you can live-stream the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV. Individual episodes are also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Google Play.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers

In the thirteenth episode, titled ‘Don’t Overthink It,’ Victor and Ellie might kickstart their preparations for materializing their beachside café idea, which could be an effective distraction from the hurricane. Alina and Steven might get married to each other, while Corey will wish for his brother to attend his wedding. Despite the allegations thrown at Biniyam, Ariela would like to give him another chance. Part of his journey of redemption will include him moving to the US with her.

Meanwhile, Armando’s daddy issues will be highlighted in the upcoming episode as he wonders how his father would fare on his wedding day. Finally, Ellie will face problems with Victor, and Jenny will be on the verge of leaving her indecisive partner.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

There were new beginnings as well as hurtful endings in the twelfth episode, titled ‘Cold Feet.’ After years of remarkable persistence, Jenny finally received permission, if not blessings, to marry Sumit. The wedding was set to take place outside a temple as per the astrologer’s suggestion, but Sumit was not ready. Jenny wanted to seal the deal at the courthouse without any complications or drama.

In the meantime, Corey felt relieved to have gained Evelin’s trust again, but she later revealed that she wouldn’t shy away from getting a divorce if things went south. As one couple still struggled to wade turbulent waters, another one was entering a different hurdle. Kenneth and Armando’s respective families were in town, which paved the way for a better understanding between the two families. Kenneth revealed that he wanted to adopt more children and was excited to start a new life with Armando.

However, Kenneth’s kids missed his presence and were not entirely pleased to be sharing his attention with another person. Ariela’s mother finally asked Biniyam to clarify what went down during Ariela’s absence. Rumor had it that he invited women over to his house, but he, along with his sister, refuted such claims. Lastly, Victor was still dealing with the damage caused by the hurricane, with Ellie extending her full support.

