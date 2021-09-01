In the second episode of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 3, Jenny struggled to keep her relationship with Sumit afloat. She wants to get married, but he keeps delaying it because of his parents. Ellie, on the other hand, left her entire world behind to be with Victor. The rest of the details for this week’s episode are enclosed in the recap. Now, here is everything you need to know about 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way,’ season 3 episode 2!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 2 will release on September 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET, on TLC. The show releases new two-hour-long episodes every week on Sundays.

Where to Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 3 episode 2 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. There are several other streaming options as well. You can live-stream the series on Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. Previous episodes are available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode, titled ‘Testing Trust,’ Ellie would disclose shocking information to her friends, who don’t support her relationship with Victor. Ari’s ex-husband Leandro might say or do something that could create an issue. Meanwhile, Steven will leave his job, and Alina will also take the last steps necessary for their move to Turkey. Kenny and Armando will look forward to their wedding as preparations begin. Finally, Jenny will come up with a plan to extend her stay in India.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ season 3 is titled ‘Love Makes You Crazy.’ In the episode, we learned that Ellie and Victor were separated because of Hurricane Iota, which had damaged a large portion of the island where he lives. A week before, Ellie had sold her restaurant to her business partner and packed her bags to shift to his place in Columbia. Her friends were understandably worried because he had cheated on her previously, but Ellie was sure of her decision.

Later, we saw Corey and Evelin in Ecuador. He had gone on a trip to Peru, and Evelin realized that he was seeing someone named Jenny over there. However, they’ve resolved their issues ever since and are now engaged. Moving on, Ariela and Biniyam have been living with their son Avi in Ethiopia. They’re in a three BHK house where her ex-husband and best friend Leandro was also going to stay.

When it comes to Jenny and Sumit, his parents do not want them to get married because of their age difference of 30 years. She was going to try everything she could to turn the situation around before her tourist visa expired. Jenny admitted that her life is now in India because she has risked everything for Sumit, whose passport had been snatched away by his former in-laws. Jenny threatened to leave and never come back because Sumit declared he was in no rush to get married.

Elsewhere, Steven and Alina (from Russia) had met on a language exchange site and have been dating for over a year since then. Due to the pandemic, he had to cancel his plan to move to Russia, so Turkey is their next option. Steven’s mother was worried about Alina not accepting his faith. He is a Mormon who might want her to convert as well. However, he has not entirely abided by the rules of the church, and if Alina finds out, she might stop trusting him.

Read More: Are Darcey and Tom From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?